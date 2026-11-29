Millions of Spaniards vote in a pivotal election focused on housing affordability, serving as a referendum on PM Pedro Sánchez's eight-year tenure and potentially opening the door for far-right parties in the post-dictatorship era.

Millions of Spaniards on Sunday will vote in a national election dominated by concerns over housing affordability and which could provide an opening for the far right to enter the national government for the first time in Spain's post-dictatorship democracy.

The election is widely seen as a referendum on incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez . The leader of the left-wing Socialist party has governed Spain for eight years through numerous crises, but also a period of economic growth that, for many voters, has been eclipsed by cost-of-living concerns. No issue has galvanized Spaniards in recent years quite like access to affordable housing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Soaring home and rental costs in cities and tourism hot spots have caused widespread discontent , especially among the young. Last month, Sánchez announced an early election for Nov. 29, after right-wing parties in parliament voted down measures that his left-wing government introduced to alleviate housing pressures. He has warned voters that a conservative government wouldn't make their lives more affordable, and has frequently said his opponents would take Spain backward.