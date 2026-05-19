Spain Shooting: 25-Year-Old Kills Parents and Wounds Four, Including Two Babies, in El Ejido

A 25-year-old man in Spain allegedly shot and killed his parents before injuring four others, including two babies, in a shocking rampage. Police are investigating the motive behind the attack.

A tragic shooting rampage in El Ejido, a small town near Almería, Spain, has left two babies critically wounded and two people dead, with four others injured.

Local authorities reported the incident occurred at 11pm on Monday, when a 25-year-old man allegedly shot and killed his own parents before fleeing the scene. The suspect, who is believed to be the father of one of the critically injured babies, turned himself in at a local police station shortly after the attack. According to Europa Press, the suspect is currently being held in a health center while awaiting a mental health evaluation.

The injured include a seven-month-old baby, reportedly the suspect's son, and an 18-month-old child, both of whom are in critical condition. Additionally, the suspect's wife was severely injured and is currently hospitalized at Poniente University Hospital. Another victim, a 60-year-old man of Moroccan origin, was shot in the head and transferred to Torrecardenas University Hospital. When police arrived, they found a car with bullet holes on the street, containing the deceased couple, believed to be the suspect's parents.

The investigation into the motive behind the attack is ongoing, with no further details released by Spanish authorities. The incident has shocked the community, as Spain’s strict gun control laws usually contribute to one of the lowest homicide rates in Europe





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Spain Shooting El Ejido Attack Mass Shooting Parent Murder Children Injured

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