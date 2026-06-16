Spain's World Cup stock is crashing: Updated Power Rankings after Day 5

Spain entered Monday as arguably the favorite to win the World Cup. They've plummeted down the rankings following their opener.

Day 5 is in the books, and although each of the four games ended in a tie, it was one of the more memorable 24 hours in recenthad a shocking 0-0 draw against the mighty minnows from Cape Verde, and Iran took on New Zealand in possibly the most exciting game so far in With two more days left for the final 16 teams to debut on the global stage, here are how the first 32 are looking after their first games.

No team on Day 5 enters my list of teams that I think look like a contender or true dark horse after their first game. Obviously, Spain should and will most likely enter this tier as soon as next game, but there's no way I can give them a spot with these 11 teams with how they played on Monday.

Then there's this mess in the middle, with the teams who drew in their first round, a few losers that showed decent play, and Scotland, who won but were on the backfoot against Haiti for large parts of the match. Spain didn't lose, but they are going to feel sick with themselves after not being able to get a goal past a Cape Verde squad that showed little to no fear against the reigning European champions.

Uruguay looked hapless for large portions of their game against Saudi Arabia but turned it around with a stronger second half. Belgium, another favorite, actually looked beatable against their African rival, and the Egyptians are coming away from that game believing they should have beaten the European side. These four teams so far are the only ones where I have little to no hope that they can make it through the group stage with their current form.

And Tunisia agrees with me, as they fired manager Sabri Lamouchi, following the team's humiliating 5-1 defeat to Sweden on Sunday night.





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