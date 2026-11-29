Spain's election could end Pedro Sánchez's eight years of Socialist rule as polls show the People's Party and Vox nearing the 176-seat majority mark.

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Spanish voters head to the polls Sunday in a high-stakes national election that could end eight years of Socialist rule under Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez and deliver power to a center-right coalition led by the conservative People's Party . Polls suggest the PP, led by former Galician regional president Alberto Núñez Feijóo, will emerge as the largest party, but the central question is whether it and another right-wing party, Vox led by Santiago Abascal, can secure the 176 seats needed for a majority in Spain's 350-seat Congress of Deputies, the lower house of the Cortes Generales.

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If the right falls short, Sánchez could once again find a path to power through coalition negotiations despite trailing in most surveys.in the last 30 years," said Javier Negre, a Spanish journalist and founder of EDATV. Negre pointed to corruption allegations, immigration, economic concerns and Spain's political direction under Sánchez as key factors motivating right-leaning voters.