Spain's Housing Crisis: Empty Homes and Rising Tensions

Spain's housing market is in crisis, with over 100,000 half-finished homes lying empty and a shortage of almost 700,000 homes. Locals are taking out their anger on tourists and non-residents who buy up homes in holiday hotspots, and legislation is being debated to ban Britons from buying property. Economist Ignacio Ezquiaga calls for the government to put developed land to work and reverse the situation.

More than 100,000 half-finished homes currently lie empty in Spain , after locals spent years complaining that they had nowhere to live. Data from Spain 's Ministry of Housing indicates that this vast array of unfinished homes is only a portion of those in the country.

The government's report into the issue only tracked developments that were meant to host at least 1,000 homes and had building levels of less than 70%. On top of this, there is enough developed land with streetlights and roads - but no homes - in Spain for 390,000 homes.

Many of these developments exist in an eerie state of limbo as a result of the 2008 financial crisis, with many housebuilders defaulting on loans and declaring bankruptcy, unable to pay their loans back. And since then, the country's property development market has come to something of a standstill. The Bank of Spain estimates that there is currently a shortage of almost 700,000 homes.

Because of this, demand for homes has surged, and Spanish residents have increasingly felt priced out of their communities. In the last few years, they have taken out much of their anger on tourists and non-residents who buy up homes in holiday hotspots. Riots and protests have blighted many of Spain's biggest tourist cities, including Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga and Mallorca's Palma. And in many parts of the country, legislation about banning Britons from buying property is being debated.

On top of this, EU laws already require special visas and residency permits to let Britons stay in countries like Spain, increasing the difficulties and costs for UK residents to own homes in the country. Economist and real estate expert Ignacio Ezquiaga told El Pais that the country is in a deep crisis that could have been avoided following 2008.

He said that there was a first step during the 2008 crisis, when the government bailed out banks and financial institutions to prevent their collapse; now another important step must be taken: putting all that developed land to work. There is land for 390,000 homes that are developed but vacant, and almost 100,000 homes that are half-built. It's a vast pool of land sitting idle.

In cases like Buniel, and many others, forced expropriation should be carried out to reverse the situation. Spaniards have become desperate for new properties in recent years, and have begun lashing out at anyone from outside the country trying to establish a life there. Earlier this year, radical new plans drawn up in the Balearic Islands were feared to shut the door on Britain's second-home owners.

Lawmakers in Mallorca, Menorca, and Ibiza are working on a law that would block non-residents from buying property if they have not lived on the island for at least five years. The bill, tabled by Left-wing party Mes per Mallorca, comes amid mounting fury over soaring house prices and the relentless march of tourism. Around 90,000 homes across the Balearics are already owned by foreign nationals - some 16 per cent of the housing stock.

British buyers remain a powerful force in the Spanish property market, with nearly 12,000 homes snapped up by UK purchasers in 2024 alone, according to Idealista. Foreign buyers accounted for 13.8 per cent of all sales last year - almost 97,300 transactions, a record high for non-Spaniards. Lluis Apesteguia, an MP for Mes per Mallorca, insisted that 'extraordinary measures were necessary' after the islands welcomed 19 million visitors last year.

He said that they have to prioritise the houses that are for living in – not for those who want to speculate and continue with this game of Monopoly. But others don't see foreigners owning property in Spain as a problem, and officials are calling for the European Union to axe its 90-day travel limit for Britons





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Spain Housing Crisis Empty Homes Tourism Property Market Britons EU Laws Residency Permits Development Land Forced Expropriation Left-Wing Party Mes Per Mallorca Second-Home Owners Foreign Buyers Idealista Record High Sales Travel Limit European Union

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