Opening with James Gray ‘Paper Tiger,’ Gijón's selection taps Cannes, Berlin, Venice and Sundance’s titles.

Opening With Ethan Hawke’s ‘Blue Moon,’ Spain’s Gijón Festival Delivers Its Hallmark Mix of International and Spanish Emerging TalentGIJÓN, Spain — Taking place in northern Spain under two monhs after the San Sebastián International Film Festival and linked to it by the Cross Roads initiative, the 64th Gijón International Film Festival lineup stacks many of the year’s most talked-about features from international festivals such as Cannes, Berlin, Venice and Sundance.

At the same time, running Nov. 13-20, the festival serves as a springboard for new local talent into the international arena, which the festival has championed for decades. Sylvester Stallone Says Daughter’s ‘Tulsa King’ Casting Is ‘Of Course’ Nepotism: ‘Obviously We Let Them Have Every Advantage’ Sylvester Stallone Says His 20-Year Rivalry With Arnold Schwarzenegger Only Ended When He Ran for Governor and Wasn’t ‘Doing Movies Anymore’ FICX’s influence extends to the new Spanish talent currently rising with recognition: Oliver Laxe , Jonás Trueba and Carla Simon are closely linked with Gijón.

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Both Laxe and Trueba showcased their first works at the festival and have built long careers since their early FICX selections. Simón had her very own first retrospective at Gijón. The Gijón Festival has a long standing tradition of mixing rising and established talent, top-tier international and regional voice rubbing shoulders, becoming a beacon for emerging talent. ,” screening in Gijón’s main Albar section.

Gray’s previous feature, “Armageddon Time,” also opened the 2022 Gijón festival.as “a cleverly crafted crowd-pleaser, all designed to tap into the love of ‘Rocky’ that has never gone away. ” “On one side we bring big names from the international industry, as we’ve done in previous editions,” explained FICX director Alejandro Díaz Castaño.

“We also bring top-Spanish talent and well-established filmmakers such as Albert Serra or Hal Hartley . Albar, the festival’s main competition, includes 21 features aiming for the top prize. Albar’s selection includes Cannes Directors’ Fortnight winner Clio Barnard’s “I See Buildings Fall Like Lightning,” Grant Lee’s Berlin Silver Bear winner “Everybody Digs Bill Evans” and Visar Morina’s “Shame and Money,” winner of the World Cinema Dramatic Grand Jury prize at Sundance.

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“I think we ended up having many unclassifiable features, which do not fully fit into more structured selections because of their strong auteurist component,” explained Díaz Castaño. “Here at Gijón, we are really into that mix of genres, those hybrids that tend to live on the margins. ” Among the Albar titles is Valeska Grisebach’s Cannes Jury Prize winner “The Dreamed Adventure.

” No stranger to either the city or the festival, Grisebach’s previous work “Longing” took the festival’s best feature prize back in 2006. Hong Sang-soo, a Gijón favorite who has won FICX best feature prize three times, arrives at this edition’s Albar with “Nowhere to Lay My Eyes,” which scooped the best director prize at Locarno.

Radu Jude, another Gijón’s regular who scored Albar’s top prize in 2023 with “Do Not Expect Too Much From the End of the World,” returns with “The Diary of a Chambermaid,” which premiered at Cannes Directors’ Fortnight.

“We are also lucky to have some regular, highly talented attendees from both the local and international landscape, such as Lisandro Alonso , Albert Serra, Radu Jude and Hong Sangsoo,” added Díaz Castaño. László Nemes’ “Moulin,” Jeanne Herry’s “Garance” and Angela Schanelec’s “My Wife Cries” round out a competition that includes Mads Mengel’s Karlovy Vary winner “The Guest. ” Nicolas Pariser’s Venice contender “One Minute to Midnight” will screen out of competition.

“The Italian coda is sweet, allowing Pariser to redeem the concept of love from the cynicism of a world wary of romance,” wrote Retueyos, focusing on directors promoting their second or third feature, opens with Pierre Le Gall’s “Flesh and Fuel,” winner of Cannes’ Queer Palme Révélation prize. It also includes Venice Orizzonti winner Ann Sirot and Raphaël Balboni’s “Un détour par Diane. ” The festival’s Premiere section brings international features to Spain for their premieres.

It has expanded to 16 titles. Among attending filmmakers is,” starring Cooper Hoffman and Olivia Wilde. Araki first visited Gijón in 1996, presenting three of his early works, “The Living End,” “Totally F***ed Up” and “The Doom Generation. ” He was also the subject of a 1999 FICX retrospective.

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Other Spain premieres take in Céline Sciamma’s cinematic essay “Tutti Frutti”; Jia Zhangke’s Cannes title “Torino Shadow”; Cédric Kahn’s Venice screener “A Place to Heal”; Ulrike Ottinger’s vampire fantasy “The Blood Countess,” starring Isabelle Huppert; and Mohammad Rasoulof’s 39-minute “Sense of Water. ” Thanks to the festival’s relation with its audience, its success on ticket sales and its relentless pursuit of partners and collaborations, five San Sebastián Festival titles arrive at Gijón as part of the festival’s Cross Roads initiative.

The list includes Fred Cavayé’s “Les Mirsérables,” Jesse Steinberg’s “The Debut” and Javier Ruiz Caldera’s “5 More Minutes. ” Gijón continues to support talent, collaborating with the Asturias Paraiso Natural Film Commision on FICX Pro, its industry wing and on the Semilleru project development lab, which provide opportunities for local Asturian and Spanish professionals.

“What we aim to do is to bring the city together and push together and rally support behind the festival, working hard with local and regional entities, local government, and private initiatives and citizens. The festival becomes like a hub where everyone tunes in to connect and where everyone can find their place,” added Diaz Castaño.

“Heil Jupiter!

” “Donkey Princess” “My Wife Cries” “The Guest” “From Dawn to Dawn” “The Diary of a Chambermaid” “Shame and Money” “Tutti Frutti” “Sense of Water” , 39-minute short“The Blood Countess” “Virages” “A Common Story” “Heysel 85” “Flesh and Fuel” , opening film“Meanwhile in Namibia” “Objet a” “Brave New Love” “Memorizu” “Honey Bunny” “Las convulsiones” Sandra Hüller Makes Surprise Move to Supporting for ‘Fatherland,’ Setting Up Possible Double Oscar Nom With ‘Rose’ Is ‘I Play Rocky’ Original or Adapted?

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