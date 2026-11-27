Spain's far-right Vox party has pledged to crack down on immigration if it earns enough votes in Sunday's national election to enter into government.

BARCELONA, Spain — The campaign hymn blared through the meeting hall in Badalona, a working-class city on Barcelona’s northern flank with a large immigrant population.

Its lyrics set the tone for the rally of Spain’s far-right party. Passionately sung by a husky baritone, the song “National Priority” depicts common Spaniards barely holding their own in a warlike struggle for their country — before the messianic cavalry arrives in the form of the Vox party and its bearded, barrel-chested leader, Santiago Abascal.

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It reflects one of Vox’s key policy pledges: If empowered after Sunday’s national election , the government will start prioritizing the needs of Spanish citizens over foreign residents and immigrants. Its other big pledge echoes what has already been put into effect in the U.S.: the expulsion of migrants . The message resonated with attendees, who waved Spanish red-and-yellow and Vox’s green flags.