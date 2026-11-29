Spain's Popular Party and Vox win 183 seats, exceeding the 176 needed for an absolute majority in Congress. Voter turnout hits 78 percent, the highest since 1982.

Spain's conservative Popular Party (PP) and the far-right Vox party have secured a decisive victory in the national general election, surpassing the threshold required for an absolute majority in the Congress of Deputies. With 75 percent of all ballots counted by the Interior Ministry, the right-wing bloc has accumulated a combined provisional tally of 183 seats. This total exceeds the 176 seats necessary to govern without relying on coalition partners in the 350-seat lower house.

Electoral Results and Seat Distribution

The Popular Party, led by its president Alberto Nunez Feijoo, has emerged as the largest single force with 133 seats. Meanwhile, the Vox party, under the leadership of Santiago Abascal, has captured 50 seats, contributing significantly to the conservative alliance's numerical dominance. These figures were released as official partial returns passed the halfway mark, placing the right-wing bloc firmly ahead in the race to form the next government.

Also read Vox Party Poised for Breakthrough in Spain Snap Election

Conversely, the incumbent left-wing bloc led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has seen its prospects diminish. The Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) stands at 118 seats, which is a significant shortfall from the majority needed. The left-wing Frente Amplio has taken 10 seats, bringing the combined provisional total for the socialist bloc to 128 seats. This result marks a clear defeat for the incumbent administration and its allies.

Senate Results and Leadership Changes

The electoral shift extends beyond the lower house, with the Popular Party establishing a clear lead in the Senate, the upper chamber of the Spanish parliament. Official provisional results show the PP holding 104 seats in the Senate. In contrast, the Socialist-led alliance holds 64 seats. This dominance in the upper house further consolidates the political power of the right-wing coalition and complicates the legislative landscape for the outgoing government.

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The Interior Ministry's data indicates that the official tally slightly outperformed an earlier survey conducted by Sigma Dos for public broadcasters RTVE and FORTA. These preliminary forecasts were published immediately following the closure of mainland polling stations. The announcement came after a statutory five-day blackout on pre-election polling, which is designed to ensure that voter sentiment is not influenced by late-stage media reports.

Record-Breaking Voter Turnout

The election was characterized by exceptionally high participation rates across the country, signaling intense public engagement with the political process. Final turnout figures surpassed 78 percent, representing the highest level of voter participation recorded in Spain since 1982. This surge in civic activity underscores the significance of the current political realignment and the stakes involved in the outcome.

Voter engagement accelerated rapidly throughout the day. Turnout reached 68.15 percent by 6 pm, a figure that marks a significant increase from the 53.13 percent recorded at the equivalent stage in the 2023 general election. The sharp rise in participation highlights a growing polarization or heightened interest in the policy directions proposed by the competing parties.

Political Implications and Next Steps

With an absolute majority secured, the Popular Party and Vox now possess the legislative leverage to implement their agenda without the need for external support from other parliamentary groups. This structural advantage allows Alberto Nunez Feijoo to move swiftly toward forming a new government, potentially bypassing the complex coalition negotiations that have defined recent Spanish political history.

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The defeat of Pedro Sanchez's PSOE and the fragmentation of the left-wing bloc will necessitate a period of recalibration for the opposition. The combined total of 128 seats leaves a considerable gap between the left and the governing majority, requiring strategic re-evaluations for future electoral cycles. The clear mandate given to the right-wing alliance will shape Spain's domestic and international policy direction for the next four years.