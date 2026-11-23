Spain, Country of Honor at IFFI, pitched incentives, crews and co-productions to Indian producers at WAVES Film Bazaar in Goa.

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ESPN Taps John Legend to Warm Up Crowds for CFP With Original Music “For us, co-production is a key instrument,” said Camilo Vázquez, deputy director of the Institute of Cinematography and Audiovisual Arts , the film agency of Spain’s Ministry of Culture. He pointed to better financing, exchanges between technical and artistic teams, and stories that could connect with audiences in both countries, and described the timing as particularly favorable for India-Spain partnerships.

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For Indian producers weighing Spain as a filming destination, the offer extends beyond its locations. Usha Jadhav, a National Award-winning actor and producer with Spanish company ACortes Films, highlighted the country’s track record with international productions, its range of landscapes and architecture, and skilled crews used to working on both big-budget and independent films. She also cited eight-hour shifts and quieter shooting environments as practical advantages, particularly for sync-sound productions.

Jadhav said the relationship should not be limited to service work, and made a case for collaborations that bring creative teams together across borders.

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“Language is not a barrier, because cinema itself is a universal language,” Jadhav said. “We need human stories. ” Lara Molina, general coordinator of the Spain Film Commission, outlined the tax incentives available to international productions. Miguel Fabián Salazar, Spain’s economic and commercial counselor in Mumbai for the country’s trade and investment agency ICEX, set out what each side brings.

India offers production scale, a large consumer market, a global diaspora and strengths in VFX and animation. Spain offers experienced crews, creative talent and access to Europe and Latin America. Partnerships could run from co-production and financing to distribution, post-production and production services.

“These points somehow fit together. They are not exclusive. They all feed into each other,” Salazar said, noting that Spanish films and productions were traveling farther internationally while Indian productions and streaming services were growing fast. ICEX’s Mumbai office works with producers and distributors on market access, local partnerships, setting up businesses and regulatory requirements.

It has also organized business missions involving Indian companies in animation, post-production and gaming. For Indian producers looking to develop a project with Spanish partners, Guillermo Rodríguez, director of the Valladolid-based cultural institution Casa de la India, said: “The real roadmap is about building connections and building trust. ” India and Spain signed their audiovisual co-production agreement in 2012. Rodríguez said the scheme was being updated and that clear guidelines would be issued.

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“If you plan to shoot in both countries or one of the countries, you have to make sure you follow those guidelines precisely. Under the co-production agreement, an Indian producer has to approach NFDC… and the Spanish co-producer has to go to ICAA,” he said. The session closed with a showcase of five Spanish projects seeking Indian collaborators.

These included “My Parents Grand Bazaar,” the feature debut of Andalusian filmmaker Rakesh Narwani; “Serendipia,” an India-Mexico-Spain romance; “The Dragon Letter,” from Ladakh-born director Stanzin Jigmet, based on his short of the same name, which won gold in the narrative category at the 2026 Student Academy Awards; animated project “Mumu”; and documentary “Aana and Aai – The War to Become an Artist. ” Rodríguez noted that the two countries had largely stuck to familiar markets, with Spain looking toward Europe and Latin America and India toward English-speaking territories.

“Imagine the global Indian industry working with the Spanish-speaking world,” he said. “Because Spain is not just Spain. It’s access to the entire Spanish-speaking world – over 500 million people. So if you can bring those two cultural superpowers together, imagine the potential.

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