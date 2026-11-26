Spain’s new decree-law lets Sepblac freeze crypto accounts and halt transactions over suspected money laundering. Here’s what crypto firms need to know.

A new decree would allow Spain’s financial intelligence unit to suspend crypto accounts, with firms facing fines for noncompliance. A decree published on Nov. 25 would give Spain’s financial intelligence unit, Sepblac, the power to freeze crypto accounts and halt transactions without prior judicial authorization when it suspects money laundering or terrorist financing.

The measures are scheduled to take effect on Jan. 25, 2027. Under Spain’s Constitution, the Congress of Deputies must vote to ratify or repeal thewithin 30 days of its promulgation. If ratified, crypto companies operating in Spain would have to comply with suspension orders or face financial penalties.

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According to the decree, Sepblac would be able to suspend the use of a digital asset account or a business relationship for up to five business days, while transactions in progress could be held for up to 10 business days. Although the initial suspension of an account or transaction would be at the discretion of Sepblac, it could be extended by a court at the request of public prosecutors.