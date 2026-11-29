A possible defeat for Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would reflect a broader rise of the far right across Europe amid concerns over immigration.

Fearless reporting isn’t optional — it’s essential. Back our year-end push to power 2027 coverage . Far-right Vox party supporters listen to speeches during an electoral rally in Madrid, Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, on the first day of the campaign ahead of general elections.

MADRID, Nov 29 - Spaniards were set to vote on Sunday on whether to hand Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, one of Europe’s last leftist leaders, another term or usher in conservative opponents who may need to govern in a coalition with the far right. A possible defeat for Sanchez could bring a far-right party into national government for the first time since the death of Francisco Franco in 1975 allowed for the restoration of democracy three years later.

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It would also reflect a broader rise of the far right across Europe amid concerns over immigration. Vox advocates tougher immigration controls, recentralisation of state powers, lower taxes and the reversal of many progressive social policies. Voting opens at 9 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. , when polls taken in the final week of the campaign will be released. The first results are expected around an hour later.