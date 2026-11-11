Spain General Strike Housing Crisis Millions March

Four million Spaniards join the 11N general strike against soaring housing costs and eviction practices, disrupting key industries nationwide.

Millions of citizens across Spain participated in a massive nationwide mobilization on November 11 to protest an escalating affordability crisis and a housing market that critics argue prioritizes investor profits over human needs. The event, designated as the 11N general strike, united labor unions and tenant organizations in an unprecedented display of dissent against the rising cost of living.

The Trigger Behind the Mass Mobilization

The immediate catalyst for this widespread unrest was the September eviction of María del Carmen Abascal, an eighty-seven-year-old woman known widely as Maricarmen. After residing in her Madrid apartment for seven decades, she faced a rent increase of more than four hundred percent, jumping from five hundred euros to two thousand six hundred fifty euros monthly. This amount far exceeded her modest pension, leading to her forcible removal from the home on a stretcher despite previous legal efforts to prevent the displacement.

Also read Workers launch general strike across Spain over severe housing crisis

Organizers Define a Rights-Based Movement

Organizers explicitly characterized the 11N action as a general strike for housing rather than merely a labor dispute or a tenant protest. The Madrid Tenants Union stated that the demonstration aimed to end a system based on speculation and establish a rights-based framework for shelter. They emphasized that the movement represents everyone fed up with working hard while their salaries enrich landlords and property investors who live off their labor.

Impact on Young Workers and Market Data

The consequences of the current housing shortage are particularly severe for younger demographics, with average rents nearly doubling over the past decade while wage growth has lagged significantly. The Spanish Youth Council estimates that young workers face an average monthly rent of one thousand one hundred seventy-six euros, a burden that makes homeownership seem unattainable. Publicly owned rental housing accounts for less than two percent of the country supply, exacerbating the scarcity of approximately seven hundred fifty thousand homes.

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Police Repression and Protests Across Cities

Despite autumn storms affecting much of the nation, organizers reported that as many as four million people took to the streets during the day of action. Police responses in various cities included the use of batons and pepper spray against demonstrators, resulting in at least four hospitalizations in the capital. Activists and journalists, including Samantha Hudson and Laura Weissmahr, reported being targeted with chemical irritants during demonstrations on major thoroughfares like Madrid's Gran Vía.

Industrial Disruptions and Political Challenges

The strike caused significant disruptions across multiple sectors, with organizers reporting ninety percent participation in automotive and port industries. Complete stoppages occurred at Volkswagen and SEAT factories, alongside widespread shutdowns in waste collection, meat processing, and energy sectors. These disruptions complicate the political strategy of Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, especially following recent rail disasters that have already strained national resources and public trust.