Spain General Strike Ends in Riots as Police Detain Dozens in Madrid and Barcelona

The November 11 general strike in Spain concluded with violent clashes in Madrid and Barcelona. Police detained dozens and officers were injured as riots erupted amid demands for better wages and housing solutions ahead of snap elections.

Spain experienced a violent conclusion to its first general strike in fourteen years on November 11, marked by chaotic riots in Madrid and Barcelona. The nationwide action, organized by the country's two largest trade union confederations, CCOO and UGT, began with mass marches demanding better wages and solutions for the severe housing crisis.

Violent Clashes Erupt in Major Cities

The initial peaceful demonstrations across Spanish cities transitioned into disorder during the night hours of Wednesday. In Barcelona, groups of hooded individuals dressed in black targeted commercial establishments along Passeig de Gràcia. Rioters broke shop windows, set garbage containers on fire, and threw fireworks at the Catalonian police force. The violence forced some tourists to flee the area and compelled store owners to close their doors under threat of physical harm.

Also read Housing protests fill Barcelona and Madrid as Spain’s workers strike ahead of election

Law enforcement agencies responded with significant force to restore order. Catalan police officers utilized rubber bullets to disperse the crowds, who retaliated by erecting burning barricades. Similar scenes of unrest occurred in Madrid, where local police deployed rubber bullets and pepper spray. Rioters in the capital set fire to waste containers and smashed storefronts, leading to injuries among the nine police officers present.

Political Reactions and Government Stance

The socialist government led by Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, which has held power for eight years, appeared to offer tacit support for the strike's core demands. The government and other leftist parties defended the protests, stating that the causes regarding affordability and wages were just. However, the political opposition offered sharp criticism of the event.

Advertisement

The center-right People's Party (PP) argued that the strike carried distinct electoral connotations. Meanwhile, the anti-mass migration VOX party dismissed the event as a general circus organized by the government itself. These tensions arise as Spain prepares for a snap general election called by Sánchez, which is scheduled to take place at the end of the month.

Strike Participation and Economic Impact

Estimates regarding the actual success and reach of the November 11 strike vary significantly among different organizations. The CEOE, representing Spanish industries, reported that less than five percent of its members participated in the walkout. In contrast, CCOO stated it would release participation details in the coming days, while UGT declined to provide figures, citing a desire to avoid boring statistics.

Concrete data from the nation's power grid operator provides a clearer picture of economic activity during the strike. Electric consumption decreased by only 3.9 percent, a sharp contrast to the 13.5 percent drop recorded during the general strike of 2012. The manufacturing and industrial sectors saw a more pronounced effect, with power usage dropping by 25 percent, though this remains far below the 80 to 90 percent reductions seen in previous nationwide walkouts.

Aftermath: Detentions and Property Damage

The immediate aftermath of the riots resulted in significant law enforcement interventions and property damage. As of Thursday morning, authorities had detained at least 52 individuals, including six minors. Thirty-six law enforcement agents sustained injuries during the chaotic confrontations across both cities.

Advertisement

Significant vandalism was reported in Barcelona's upscale shopping district. A Lego store and the entrance to a major retailer on Passeig de Gràcia suffered heavy damage from fire and vandalism. In Madrid, the four detainees were specifically charged with throwing objects at police. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez had not issued public comments on the violent events as of press time, leaving the political and social fallout to be assessed in the weeks leading up to the snap election.