Spain General Strike and Housing Riots Erupt in Madrid and Barcelona

Spain experiences its first general strike in 14 years as protests over soaring rents turn violent in Madrid and Barcelona following the eviction of Maricarmen Abascal.

The Spanish capital of Madrid and the Mediterranean hub of Barcelona witnessed severe civil unrest on Wednesday, November 11, as part of a nationwide general strike against skyrocketing housing costs. Tens of thousands of Spanish workers participated in the country's first general walkout in 14 years, demanding better wages and affordable housing under the slogan 'Salaries. Housing. Prices.'. While the morning marches remained largely peaceful, the situation deteriorated drastically later in the day as activists began smashing storefronts, setting bins on fire, and launching fireworks at police officers clad in riot gear.

Core Details of the Nationwide Walkout

Millions of Spanish workers shut down businesses and public transportation across the nation to highlight the economic pressure facing households. The strike was organized in response to a decade-long surge in real estate prices, during which average rents in Spain have almost doubled. This sustained increase has severely eroded household budgets, creating widespread discontent among voters and workers who feel the current economic model is unsustainable. The sheer scale of the participation demonstrated the depth of frustration with the cost of living crisis, uniting labor unions and ordinary citizens in a rare display of solidarity.

Also read Spain's first general strike in 14 years demands solutions to housing crisis

The Tragic Eviction of Maricarmen Abascal

The anger reached a boiling point following the high-profile eviction of 87-year-old pensioner Maricarmen Abascal on September 23. Ms. Abascal was removed from the Madrid flat she had called home for more than 70 years after a dispute over a proposed 275 percent rent increase. Shocking footage showed frail Ms. Abascal being carried from the property on a stretcher as riot police forced their way through barricades made of chairs, shelves, and lamps. Tragically, it was announced on October 7 that she had died in the hospital following the eviction, an event that the Madrid Tenants' Union described as a turning point in the history of the country.

Violent Clashes in Major Urban Centers

Riots erupted in Barcelona and Madrid as protesters clashed with law enforcement, leading to dozens of arrests and property damage. In Barcelona, demonstrators were seen kicking down the doors of stores plastered with stickers reading 'closed due to general strike' and attempting to force their way into an Apple Store. One looter was captured carrying a box of Lego bricks out of a shop, while others used metal fences to try to breach storefronts. Police officers were forced to use pepper spray against the crowds as fireworks exploded near lines of policemen, creating a chaotic and dangerous environment for both citizens and law enforcement personnel.

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Political Fallout and Government Response

The protests coincide with significant political turmoil for the Spanish government, which recently suffered a major legislative defeat. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called a snap election after his proposed emergency housing measures were rejected by parliament. The Madrid Tenants' Union criticized the government's handling of the situation, stating that while a historic agreement was reached that would have allowed Ms. Abascal to return to her home, the solution came too late. Officials described the eviction as an absolutely avoidable situation resulting from a torturous process, highlighting the failure of legislative attempts to protect vulnerable tenants from predatory rent hikes.

Real-World Impact and Estimated Attendance

Before the late-day clashes, police had already made 39 arrests across Spain for strike-related incidents, signaling the intensity of the opposition to the economic status quo. Government officials estimated that 120,000 people turned out in Madrid alone, braving pouring rain to gather in downtown areas. The strike culminated in massive gatherings in Barcelona and Madrid, along with protests in other cities, demonstrating the broad geographic spread of the housing crisis. As the country looks toward the snap election, the combination of economic hardship, political instability, and public outrage over the Abascal case sets a volatile tone for the future of Spanish housing policy.