Spain General Strike 2024 Housing Crisis Riots Madrid Barcelona

Millions of Spanish workers participated in the first general strike in 14 years, marking a turning point in the housing crisis. Protests in Madrid and Barcelona escalated into violent riots following the eviction of pensioner Maricarmen Abascal.

Spain experienced its first general strike in fourteen years on Wednesday, November 13, as millions of workers across the nation halted business operations and public transportation. The nationwide walkout, organized under the slogan 'Salaries. Housing. Prices.', was driven by escalating tensions over soaring real estate costs and unaffordable housing markets. While the majority of demonstrations remained peaceful, the events in Madrid and Barcelona deteriorated into violent clashes between riot police and protesters.

National Walkout Triggered by Rent Crisis

The primary catalyst for the massive mobilization was the profound dissatisfaction with housing affordability, where average rents in Spain have nearly doubled over the last decade. This economic pressure has significantly eroded household budgets and destabilized the political landscape. The unrest gained intense momentum following the highly publicized eviction of eighty-seven-year-old pensioner Maricarmen Abascal on September 23. Her removal from a Madrid flat she had inhabited for over seventy years, due to a steep rent increase, ignited a nationwide political controversy.

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Violent Clashes in Madrid and Barcelona

Riots erupted late in the day in Barcelona and Madrid, marking a sharp departure from the earlier peaceful marches. In Barcelona, demonstrators smashed storefronts, launched fireworks at police officers, and set fire to bins and small bonfires in front of commercial properties. Police officers in riot gear and armored vans responded with pepper spray to disperse the crowds. Security forces also clashed with protesters in Madrid, where officers used pepper spray against groups near Gran Via. The violence included looting, with one individual seen carrying boxes of Lego bricks from a shop, and protesters attempting to force their way into an Apple Store using metal fences.

Tragic Death of Pensioner Maricarmen Abascal

The anger among protesters reached a boiling point following the distressing eviction of Maricarmen Abascal, who was carried from her home on a stretcher during the court-ordered removal. The incident was precipitated by a dispute over a proposed two hundred and seventy-five percent rent increase. Footage showed riot police forcing their way through barricades made of chairs and shelves while supporters attempted to prevent the eviction. Madrid Tenants' Union confirmed that Ms. Abascal died on October 7, stating that her case marked a turning point in the history of the country and highlighting an absolutely avoidable situation.

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Political Fallout and Legislative Defeat

The housing crisis has severely impacted the administration of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, leading to a snap election after a major legislative defeat. The government's emergency housing measures were rejected by parliament, sparking fresh protests and deepening public outrage. The Madrid Tenants' Union criticized the rejected agreement, noting that while it would have allowed Ms. Abascal to return home, the solution arrived too late. This legislative failure underscores the deep political divisions and the urgent demand for effective housing policy reforms.

Strike Impact and Law Enforcement Response

The general strike brought significant disruption to daily life, with millions of Spanish workers shutting down businesses and public transit. Law enforcement agencies reported making thirty-nine arrests across Spain for strike-related incidents before the late-day clashes. Despite pouring rain, the Spanish government estimated that one hundred and twenty thousand people gathered in downtown Madrid, while similar large-scale demonstrations occurred in Barcelona and other cities. The combination of economic hardship, political instability, and tragic personal stories has created a volatile environment that continues to challenge the nation's social and political stability.