Spanish voters reject Pedro Sanchez as the People's Party and Vox secure a parliamentary majority, prompting praise from Donald Trump and European conservatives.

Initial results from Sunday's general election in Spain indicate a decisive shift in political power, with a potential right-wing coalition between the centre-right People's Party and the anti-migration Vox party appearing to secure a majority in the Spanish Parliament. This outcome threatens to end the eight-year tenure of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, marking a significant defeat for the incumbent administration. The election results reflect a clear mandate from the electorate for a change in leadership after years of controversy surrounding the Socialist government.

Record Turnover Favors Conservative Coalition

Voter participation reached unprecedented levels, with approximately 78 percent of eligible citizens casting their ballots, far surpassing the 66 percent turnout recorded in the previous election in 2023. This figure represents the highest participation rate since democratic elections were restored in the late 1970s following the death of Francisco Franco. While the Socialist Workers' Party had banked on high turnout to bolster their chances of retaining power, the result instead empowered the conservative bloc. The People's Party is projected to secure an estimated 132 seats, compared to 117 for the Socialists, although this falls short of the 176-seat threshold required for a single-party government.

Also read Spain Votes to End Pedro Sanchez Eight-Year Rule as Popular Party and Vox Seek Majority

Feijoo and Abascal Forge New Alliance

The People's Party intends to form a national government by allying with Vox, which is projected to win 53 seats, an increase of 20 over the last election. This partnership would likely install People's Party leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo as the next Prime Minister of Spain. Although the two parties have previously collaborated successfully on four local coalitions, forming a national administration presents greater challenges. Feijoo has expressed willingness to work with Vox, but doing so will likely require adopting a hardline stance on immigration that aligns with the populist party's platform. Feijoo's position has hardened considerably over the past year, moving away from his previous perception as being soft on migration issues.

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Immigration Crisis Drives Political Shift

The shift toward stricter immigration policies is driven by recent controversies involving the Sanchez administration. Critics point to the Socialist government's approval of a controversial amnesty scheme for hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants without parliamentary consent. Additionally, the government faced backlash after overseeing the invasion of the Spanish exclave Ceuta in July by upwards of 80,000 individuals from Morocco over a 24-hour period. While Feijoo remains to be seen on how closely he will adopt Vox leader Santiago Abascal's remigration position, which involves removing millions of people from the country, the pressure to secure borders has clearly influenced the election outcome. The defeat of Sanchez is viewed as a major blow to the open borders faction within the European Union, which has recently drifted rightward by approving deportation hubs in third-party countries.

International Reactions and Future Implications

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the election result, stating that Sanchez deserved to lose after a poor performance. The victory for Vox and its leader Santiago Abascal has been celebrated by conservative allies across Europe, who see it as a sign that Spain is once again defending its borders. Leaders from the League, the Patriots group in Europe, the National Rally, and other right-wing factions have issued statements congratulating Abascal and highlighting the historic nature of the result. This political realignment in Spain may benefit right-wing parties heading into the major European election year of 2027, during which conservatives and populists aim to gain power in France and Poland while retaining influence in Italy and Greece. The Spanish result signals a broader trend of rightward shifts across the continent as voters respond to migration and governance concerns.