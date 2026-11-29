Spaniards vote in general election to determine if Popular Party and Vox form government. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urges protection of social reforms while conservative rivals seek majority to end eight-year term.

Voters in Spain cast ballots on Sunday to determine the composition of the Congress of Deputies and the Senate in a high-stakes general election that could end Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's eight-year rule. More than 38.6 million eligible citizens participated in the vote to fill all 350 seats in the lower house and 209 seats in the upper house. The election marks a critical juncture for the nation as political rivals seek to define the country's direction for the next four years.

Voting commenced at 0800 GMT on the mainland and in the Balearic Islands, establishing the initial timeline for the democratic process. Electors in the Canary Islands began their voting process one hour later, accommodating the archipelago's unique geographic position. The structured schedule ensures that all citizens have equal opportunity to exercise their franchise before polls close at 0800 PM local time.

Also read Vox Party Poised for Breakthrough in Spain Snap Election

The conservative Popular Party and far-right Vox are seeking a parliamentary majority that could remove the Socialist leader from power. Preliminary polling data suggested the two parties could together secure a majority in the Congress of Deputies. This potential alliance represents a significant shift in the political landscape, as it would remove the Socialist leader from power and end the current administration's tenure.

Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the conservative Popular Party, declared his ambition to govern during his final rally in Seville on Friday. He stated that his party aims to not only win the election but to secure the necessary support to implement its agenda. Feijoo declared that the Popular Party seeks to end the current administration's tenure by forming a coalition with the far-right Vox party.

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Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez urged supporters to protect his government's social reforms at his closing rally in Madrid. He described a progressive majority as being within sight and called for voters to turn out in large numbers. Sanchez emphasized that the stakes are high for the future of social welfare and economic policies in Spain.

Sanchez argued that opinion polls alone would not deliver a majority government for his rivals. He urged voters to look beyond the numbers and consider the tangible results of his administration. The Prime Minister has faced criticism regarding voting procedures, including overseas ballots and citizenship processes, which he addressed in the final days of the campaign.

Spain's five-day ban on publishing polls means that recent survey data predates the Thursday televised debate. This restriction has created uncertainty regarding the final standings, as public opinion may have shifted after the last exchange between candidates. The ban aims to prevent late-stage influence from swaying voter behavior based on potentially outdated information.

Ada Colau, leader of the left-wing Frente Amplio coalition, concluded her campaign in Madrid following what analysts rated as the strongest performance of the four main leaders. Her party hopes that the prospect of Vox entering government will galvanize more left-wing supporters to participate in the election. This strategy relies on mobilizing voters who are concerned about the far-right's influence on policy.

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The Interior Ministry will begin releasing provisional results once voting ends in the Canary Islands at 0900 PM mainland time, which is 2000 GMT. Most votes are usually counted by midnight, providing an early indication of the political outcome. The speed of the count allows for rapid assessment of which coalition holds the potential to govern.

Overseas ballots could still decide close races, adding a layer of complexity to the final results. These external votes often lean towards different political preferences than those cast within Spain. The election concludes a period of intense campaigning and political maneuvering that has defined the recent political calendar.