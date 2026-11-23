Spain declares a migration emergency in the Canary Islands after thousands of migrants arrive from West Africa, triggering a €15.8 million government response and urgent coordination.

The Spanish government has officially declared a migration emergency in the Canary Islands archipelago following a dramatic surge in arrivals from West Africa, with two additional boats carrying 300 migrants reaching Tenerife on Monday. This latest influx brings the total number of migrants arriving in the region over a span of just a few days to thousands, overwhelming local infrastructure and prompting immediate intervention by central authorities.

Latest Arrival Details and Rescue Operations

Two rafts, each carrying 150 people, were escorted by the Spanish Maritime Rescue Service to the port of Los Cristianos in southern Tenerife on Monday. The migrants originated from Banjul, Gambia, having crossed the Atlantic Ocean in makeshift vessels. Upon arrival, authorities confirmed that several women and children were among the passengers, requiring immediate assistance and care upon disembarkation.

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The urgency of the situation was highlighted by alerts received at the Canary Islands' 112 emergency co-ordination centre. The first alert regarding a raft approaching the port of Granadilla arrived at 9.24am, followed five minutes later by a report of a second vessel in the same vicinity. These arrivals occurred just one day after more than 360 migrants reached the small island of El Hierro on Sunday, a location with a resident population of only nearly 12,000 people.

Record-Breaking Influx and Daily Statistics

The recent events follow a historic spike in migration activity recorded last Saturday, when approximately 1,580 migrants arrived on the islands aboard 15 small boats, setting a new single-day record. During that specific day, the Maritime Rescue Service assisted 1,324 people, with the vast majority landing on El Hierro. One notable vessel last week carried 240 individuals, including 12 women and 36 children, according to official statements from Spanish authorities.

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Demographic data indicates that most of the recent arrivals originate from Senegal, Gambia, and Guinea. The archipelago has long served as a primary entry point for migrants attempting the dangerous 60-mile Atlantic crossing from West Africa. Despite the high volume, migrant arrivals were down nearly 61 percent in the first ten months of this year compared to the same period in 2024, when the islands saw a record-breaking total of more than 46,000 arrivals.

Government Response and Financial Allocation

In response to the escalating crisis, the Spanish central government has allocated a €15.8 million emergency package designed to help transfer more migrants from the islands to the Spanish mainland. This financial injection aims to alleviate the strain on local resources and improve the logistical handling of the growing number of arrivals. The declaration comes as part of a broader national effort to manage migration flows across Spanish territories.

The interior ministry reported that more than 13,000 of the just over 28,000 people who arrived in Spain by sea between January and the end of last month landed specifically in the Canary Islands. This concentration has placed immense pressure on the local administration, which is struggling to provide adequate shelter, food, and medical support for the transient population.

Local Impact and Police Warnings

Local officials have expressed deep concern regarding the sharp increase in arrivals, which has disrupted the daily life of island residents and strained public services. Alpidio Armas, the head of El Hierro's governing council, stated during an interview with Spanish television over the weekend that the administration was very concerned by the situation. He noted that this sharp increase was precisely what led to the declaration of an emergency to ensure a framework of cooperation with higher-level institutions.

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El Hierro remains one of Europe's main entry points, with approximately 17,000 migrants having arrived on the island this year alone. Currently, about 1,600 migrants remain there, according to reports from the Spanish newspaper ABC. The Unified Police Union spokesman for the island warned last week that authorities were overwhelmed and struggling to cope, describing the situation as similar to the crisis in Ceuta, which is out of control and overwhelming.

Broader Context and Future Projections

The migration crisis in the Canary Islands coincides with ongoing tensions in the Spanish territory of Ceuta, where a significant influx of 72,000 people in July swam or charged into the enclave neighboring Morocco. While the national government estimates that around 5,000 migrants remain in Ceuta, the local mayor claims the number is closer to 15,000. Spanish police and thousands of soldiers have been deployed to patrol the city center and border areas to manage the situation.

The Atlantic crossing between West Africa and the Canary Islands is recognized as one of the world's deadliest migration routes. Although the islands are only about 60 miles from the nearest African coast, many migrants take longer, more hazardous routes to evade security forces. These journeys can last days or weeks, with most boats departing from Mauritania. Attempted crossings typically pick up in the autumn months when sea conditions are generally calmer, suggesting that the influx may continue in the coming weeks.