Canary Islands leader Fernando Clavijo pleads for EU aid as 2,000 migrants arrive on El Hierro, sparking political debate ahead of Spain's snap election.

Fernando Clavijo, the regional leader of the Canary Islands, has issued an urgent plea for immediate assistance from the European Union as the archipelago faces an unprecedented surge in migrant arrivals. Writing on the social media platform X on Wednesday, Clavijo declared that the islands are under extreme pressure and cannot continue to manage the crisis alone. He described the situation as a tragedy of a scale not seen in 32 years of Atlantic route history, demanding an immediate response from Brussels.

Migrant Influx on El Hierro Surpasses Local Population

El Hierro, the smallest island in the archipelago, has become the focal point of this humanitarian emergency. On Tuesday, approximately 2,000 migrants arrived on the tiny island, a number that exceeds its local population of 12,000. Fourteen migrant boats, locally known as cayucos, were escorted into the port of La Restinga. This figure surpasses the previous single-day record of 1,580 arrivals set just ten days earlier on November 14.

Also read Canary Islands Migrant Crisis Record El Hierro Arrivals

The demographic makeup of those arriving highlights the human cost of the journey. The Tuesday arrivals included nearly 200 women and more than 100 children. Among them was a four-day-old baby who was born during the voyage, underscoring the perilous conditions migrants endure. Youth Minister Sira Rego is scheduled to visit El Hierro on Thursday to specifically address the reception needs of children and teenagers.

Political Fallout and Government Response

The crisis has intensified ahead of the snap general election in Spain on Sunday. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez addressed the issue on public television, stating that the central government has been working for weeks with Senegalese and Gambian authorities to strengthen border controls. However, Clavijo criticized the lack of cooperation from source countries, noting that Madrid has received no satisfactory answers regarding their efforts to stem the flow.

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Clavijo has requested an urgent meeting with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen and asked Defense Minister Margarita Robles to mobilize armed forces resources. The political spectrum is reacting sharply, with Vox leader Santiago Abascal labeling the events an "invasion" during a speech in Tenerife. Immigration remains a key dividing line in the election, with polls suggesting the Right-wing Popular Party may form a coalition with Vox.

Cemetery Saturation and Dangerous Atlantic Crossings

The sheer volume of deaths during the crossing has created a logistical nightmare for local municipalities. Magaly Gonzalez, acting mayor of El Pinar in El Hierro, revealed that the islands are running out of burial spots. She noted that the cemetery was expanded just two years ago, yet the current surge has once again exhausted capacity. Most boats arriving on Tuesday originated from Senegal and Gambia.

Migrants often take longer, more dangerous routes to evade security forces, drifting into the open Atlantic for days or weeks. Although the islands are only 65 miles from the African coast, increased patrols off Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco have pushed departures further south to Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Guinea. This extension of the route increases the risk of death and adds to the strain on the Canary Islands, a tourist hotspot that has long served as a key entry point for Europe.