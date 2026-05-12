Spain's foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, has called for the creation of a European Union army, suggesting that NATO cannot be relied upon to provide adequate military protection for the continent. He emphasized the importance of European sovereignty and independence and called on the EU to recreate the deterrence provided by NATO through a forceful Article 5, the mutual defense clause.

Spain is calling for the creation of a European Union army due to concerns that the continent cannot rely solely on NATO for military protection.

The country's foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, stated that NATO, dominated by the US since its founding in 1949, may not be able to provide adequate security guarantees. He emphasized the need for European sovereignty and independence, arguing that citizens deserve better than living in fear of what another nation will do next. Spain, a vocal opponent of the US in Europe, has been threatened with additional trade tariffs and potential withdrawal of US troops from bases by President Trump.

Albares also emphasized the need to recreate the deterrence provided by NATO by forming a version of Article 5, the mutual defense clause, emphasizing unity and solidarity in the face of potential threats





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Spain Calls for EU Army to Counter US Influence and Ensure European SecuritySpain's foreign minister, José Manuel Albares, has called for the creation of a European Union army, suggesting that NATO cannot be relied upon to provide adequate military protection for the continent. He emphasized the importance of European sovereignty and independence and called on the EU to recreate the deterrence provided by NATO through a forceful Article 5, the mutual defense clause.

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