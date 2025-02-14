Spacious Pleasanton Home Sells for Over $2 Million

A 2,103-square-foot house built in 1976 located in Pleasanton, California, was recently sold for $2,204,500.

A 2,103-square-foot house built in 1976 has recently changed hands. Located in the 4500 block of Sutter Gate Avenue in Pleasanton , the spacious property was sold on November 26, 2024, for $2,204,500. This equates to a price per square foot of $1,048. The two-story home boasts a roomy layout with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The exterior features a tiled roof, while inside, a fireplace adds a touch of character.

The property is equipped with forced air heating and central air conditioning for year-round comfort. A two-car garage provides ample space for vehicles. The impressive lot size spans 10,828 square feet and includes a pool for added enjoyment.This sale reflects the current real estate market trends in Pleasanton. In September 2023, a 1,909-square-foot home on Woodthrush Court sold for $1,841,000, a price per square foot of $964. In August 2022, a 2,103-square-foot home on the 4600 block of Ross Gate Way fetched $1,720,000, with a price per square foot of $818. May 2022 saw a 2,020-square-foot home on Laramie Gate Court sell for $2,015,000, translating to a price per square foot of $998. These recent sales demonstrate the continued demand for housing in Pleasanton.





