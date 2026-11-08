SpaceX Teams Up With Qualcomm to Build a Nationwide 5G Network

SpaceX put thousands of routers in orbit is now coming down to earth: steel towers, rooftop leases, zoning boards and all for 5G land network.

The company that put thousands of routers in orbit is now coming down to earth: steel towers, rooftop leases, zoning boards and all. Here's what's planned, how 5G works, and why the hard part isn't the rockets.

, in the voice of a certain CEO. It copied the "trickle-down" structure of Tesla's master plan, in four steps:Use that money to build a rooftop consumer terminal. Build an interstellar communication system for Mars and beyond. Fake-Elon also bragged that Starlink could beat 5G because the carriers "need to deploy a lot more cell sites," while Starlink doesn't "need to pay site rentals and backhaul.

Also read SpaceX Falcon 9 launches secret payload for the US Space Force

" For the astronomers, he promised to paint every satellite chroma green "so they can be easily removed in photoshop. " Six and a half years later, steps 1 and 2 happened, if not quite in that order : millions of pizza-box dishes, on roofs and on boats. Step 3 took a turn I didn't see coming. SpaceX never built a StarPhone; it madephone a StarPhone, beaming signals straight to the one already in your pocket.

And now comes the twist the parody never imagined: SpaceX is about to pay site rentals. Lots of them. For about 30 years, American mobile service has worked like this: three giant companies own the networks , and everyone else rents from them. Not even the giants own most of the towers anymore.

Over a decade ago they sold or long-term leased them to landlords like American Tower and Crown Castle, and now pay rent like everybody else. Upstarts have tried to break in. Most have ended up as footnotes, or as a Boost Mobile ad. Now a rocket company wants a go.

On November 4, 2026, SpaceX and Qualcomm announced a multi-year deal under which Qualcomm supplies the core radio silicon and software for a, from tens of thousands of ordinary cell sites. Construction starts in 2027; when you can actually get service from them, nobody has said. So: what exactly was announced, how does the technology work, and how many billions of dollars and zoning hearings stand between SpaceX and your SIM card?

"Tens of thousands of sites," according to the announcement, and Qualcomm executive vice president Durga Malladi expects the rollout to "ramp up pretty rapidly. " Unconfirmed press reports say SpaceX is talking to tower owners about access to as many asMalladi called it "huge," and agreed with Light Reading that it's Qualcomm's biggest network deal since 3G. For a company best known for the modem in your phone, that's a big deal.

Dragonwing, launched in February 2025, is Qualcomm's brand for its industrial, networking and infrastructure silicon, the chips that go into things other than phones. Distributed-unit Layer 1 baseband platform; its card form, the X100, is an inline PCIe accelerator that slots into ordinary Dell or HPE serversQualcomm's Dragonwing RAN building blocks, from tower radio to server cardruns Qualcomm-based radios across "a few thousand sites," and Qualcomm chips have shown up inside radios from NEC and Mavenir .

SpaceX is about to become its first customer at continental scale. Qualcomm handles the physical layer, the hard real-time signal math. SpaceX is expected to write its own Layer 2, Layer 3 and core network software on top. As Malladi put it, "They still have to do the Layer 2, the Layer 3, and so on.

" That's very SpaceX: buy the chips and own the software, the same way it treats rocket engines and satellite buses.about 50 MHz of 2 GHz AWS-4 and H-Block spectrum for about $17 billion , plus roughly $2 billion of EchoStar's debt interest. In November 2025 SpaceX added a 15 MHz uplink-only AWS-3 slice for about $2.6 billion in stock, for a total of roughly.

The FCC approved the deal in May 2026 and allowed the spectrum to be used from space, on the ground, or both, which SpaceX CFO Bret Johnsen calls crucial. The final closing, when SpaceX actually pays, is expected around late 2027. .

These airwaves started life at Nextel, passed to Sprint and then T-Mobile, which sold them to private investor Grain for about $3.6 billion in a deal that closed in August 2026. Grain flipped them to SpaceX two months later for more than double that, which suggests either very good timing or a buyer in a hurry.from EchoStar.

That would bring an existing customer base, retail distribution, and wholesale roaming deals with AT&T and T-Mobile, two carriers that have so far shown little interest in signing anything directly with Elon Musk.together serve the overwhelming majority of American phone lines, each with roughly 120 to 147 million connections. Cable companies have become the fastest-growing challengers, but they cheat a little: their consumer service runs on Verizon's network as an MVNO, and they push as much traffic as possible onto their own Wi-Fi .the 5G speed leader, thanks to Sprint's mid-band spectrum.

It holds "nearly 400 MHz" of airwaves. Remember that number. AT&T and Verizon each plan to spend $16–24 billion on their networks in 2026, and T-Mobile about $10 billion. That's the annual fee for staying in this business.

A three-way oligopoly is a comfortable place to be, if you're one of the three. Americans pay some of the highest mobile prices in the developed world:Notably, South Korea also has just three carriers and still charges far less, so the number of players isn't the whole story. Scale, geography and decades of regulatory choices all play a part. That pricing turns into money.

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The Big Three post EBITDA margins in the mid-30s percent, which makes them some of the most profitable mobile operators anywhere. European carriers, squeezed by cutthroat competition, have spent the past decade complaining about the opposite problem. What do Americans get for the premium? A good network, but not a world-beating one.

Opensignal's Global Network Excellence Index ranked the U.S.in the world in late 2025, behind South Korea, among others. Ookla's Speedtest index has put U.S. median mobile download speeds somewhere between 9th and 13th in recent months, far behind the Gulf states and South Korea. And the rural dead zones are still there. In fairness, covering a huge, sparsely populated continent costs more than wiring Seoul.

But that gap between price and performance is exactly the opening a fourth carrier is looking for. The last company to try building a fourth facilities-based network was Dish . Regulators made it the designated fourth carrier as a condition of the T-Mobile–Sprint merger, which closed in 2020. It built what it billed as the world's first cloud-native Open RAN 5G network and hit its 2023 coverage milestone of 70% of the population .

Then in 2025 it agreed to sell its spectrum to AT&T and SpaceX, and it is now moving Boost customers onto AT&T's network as a hybrid MVNO. Its wireless unit filed for Chapter 11 in mid-2026. So the most recent attempt to build a new U.S. carrier ended with a handful of companies dividing up its airwaves, and SpaceX was one of the buyers. SpaceX isn't going to out-Verizon Verizon in midtown Manhattan in 2028.

It's going after the problems the incumbents have never fully solved:Highways through the Mojave, national parks, farmland, the stretch of interstate where your podcast always cuts out. The carriers' coverage maps are generous, and the reality is patchier. Towers rarely pay for themselves out there; SpaceX's satellites can cover those gaps without them. Today, satellite texting from T-Mobile's T-Satellite or Apple's Globalstar-based service is a separate, slower mode you drop into.

SpaceX wants a single network where your phone moves from tower to satellite and back without you noticing. Starlink already rattled the broadband market. A carrier with no legacy network and no union-negotiated copper plant to maintain could undercut the incumbents on price, or charge a premium for "never lose signal.

" The incumbents, for their part, sound unbothered. "The physics just don't allow direct-to-cell to be a substitute product," said T-Mobile's CFO Peter Osvaldik in September. Verizon CEO Dan Schulman said Starlink "just can't compete without a terrestrial network in urban and suburban.

" Hence the towers. , areas each served by a base station. Your phone talks to the nearest one over licensed radio spectrum. The base station passes your data back over, which handles authentication, billing, mobility, and the connection to the internet.

When you move, the network hands you off to the next cell. Every generation since the 1980s has been a better trick for packing more bits into the same air.

Radio physics forces a trade-off: lower frequencies travel farther and go through walls, while higher frequencies carry more data but give up at the first pane of low-E glass.the "Goldilocks" layer, a usable mix of reach and capacity. This is where 5G mostly lives.blazing fast, with a range of about a city block, and blocked by leaves, rain, and your own hand. Mostly found in stadiums and press releases. Every radio symbol encodes bits through combinations of amplitude and phase.

Since 3GPP Release 17, 5G's downlink supports up to, meaning 10 bits per symbol, but only when the signal is clean enough. It's like a crowded restaurant: the quieter the room, the faster you can talk. This is the big one. An old 4G antenna is a floodlight: it sprays energy across a whole 120° sector.

A 5Gpanel such as Qualcomm's 64T64R has dozens of small antenna elements. By adjusting the phase of each element's signal, the base station makes the waves add up in some directions and cancel in others. That produces focusedOnce you can aim beams, you can reuse the same frequencies for several users at the same time, as long as they're in different places.

This isof a 4T4R sector on the same 100 MHz, and give users at the cell edge a signal boost of around 9 dB.spectrum, where uplink and downlink take turns on the same channel, which makes it easy for the base station to learn the radio channel. SpaceX's spectrum is all: paired blocks with separate uplink and downlink channels, plus an uplink-only slice, and no TDD at all.

Massive MIMO is harder to do well on FDD, and the FDD deployments out there today are mostly 32T32R. "If they're spectrum constrained, which they are, then this FDD massive MIMO is the way to get the capacity but especially the coverage benefits," says Omdia analyst Gabriel Brown. Qualcomm's pitch is that it can make 64T64R work well on SpaceX's 2 GHz FDD bands.

A lot depends on that being true.possible , lower latency, and better handling of huge numbers of IoT devices. These matter for enterprises and are mostly invisible to people scrolling TikTok. The satellites make up for it with brute force: huge phased-array antennas and very sensitive receivers, so they can pick up a phone's faint signal from orbit.

Each satellite is essentially an eNodeB in space, backhauled through laser links to the rest of Starlink. That's the clever part. The phone thinks it's talking to an unusually distant tower in a roaming partner's network. SpaceX's next-generation satellites, dubbed Starlink Mobile V2 and borrowing technology from its V3 broadband satellites, start launching on Starship around mid-2027.

In October 2026 the FCC authorized a constellation of up to 15,000 of them. CFO Johnsen promises a "full 5G quality service," and SpaceX's target is up to 150 Mbps per user at peak. New 3GPP Release 19 phone modems with built-in satellite support, like Qualcomm's X105, should help. Even so, physics has a vote.

A satellite beam covering a whole county is one shared cell. It will never match the capacity of a dense mesh of towers in a city.towers for capacity, satellites for coverage, one network for both. The traditional cartel… er, "ecosystem" Global RAN equipment is one of the most concentrated markets in tech. According to Dell'Oro and Omdia, thethe global #1.

Together with Ericsson, it holds nearly two-thirds of the market. Huawei is also banned from U.S. networks for national security reasons, and rural carriers are still working through a federally funded "rip and replace" program to remove its gear .the U.S. heavyweight, with more than 60% of North American RAN. In December 2023 it won AT&T's Open RAN contract, worth up to $14 billion.

Ericsson is the vendor you hire when you want nobody to get fired. #3 globally, T-Mobile's other main RAN supplier, which lost AT&T to Ericsson. It got a lifeline from NVIDIA in October 2025: a $1 billion investment to develop GPU-based "AI-RAN.

"the top challenger in the U.S., with a $6.6 billion Verizon contract and virtualized RAN software that runs on standard servers. It also supplied part of Dish's network. : the radio on the tower and the baseband box at the bottom came from the same vendor and spoke a proprietary dialect over the cable between them. Once you'd picked Ericsson, you were an Ericsson shop for a decade.

standardizes the interfaces inside the base station so operators can mix vendors. It splits the base station into three parts:, which defines exactly which signal-processing steps happen in the radio and which happen in the server, connected by plain Ethernet . That standard is the only reason a chip company like Qualcomm can sell what is effectively a full base station design to a carrier like SpaceX without Ericsson in the room.

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, which runs the entire Layer 1 signal-processing pipeline on a dedicated DSP card instead of bouncing data between a general-purpose CPU and an accelerator, the "lookaside" approach Intel long championed . Qualcomm's pitch is cheaper servers, lower power and fewer bottlenecks.

The X100 card draws at most 35 W, according to Qualcomm's product brief, and at network scale every watt saved adds up.on GPUs through its Aerial platform: a cell site that runs the radio and AI inference on the same hardware. Qualcomm's Malladi isn't convinced: "AI-based RAN is a lot more than just throw a GPU at it, and you're done.

"Open RAN's track record is mixed. Rakuten in Japan and Dish in the U.S. proved it. Integrating parts from multiple vendors turned out to be expensive and messy, which is why the radios and baseband in AT&T's "Open RAN" come almost entirely from Ericsson. The first third-party radio, from 1FINITY, only made its first call in 2025.

SpaceX is taking a third path: one silicon vendor, its own software, and an engineering culture that would rather build than integrate. Rockets are hard. Getting a conditional use permit from a county planning board in suburban New Jersey may be harder. Here's what's in the way..

TD Cowen says more than $80 billion, and Bernstein $50–130 billion including spectrum. LightShed thinks the initial build could be as little as $10–15 billion. Verizon's Schulman, who is not a neutral party, says $300–500 billion. Some back-of-envelope numbers show why:SpaceX doesn't own towers.

It will lease space from American Tower, Crown Castle, SBA and others; the U.S. has roughly 450,000 cell sites of all kinds. Lease brokers put the ground rent that tower companies pay landowners at arounda tower typically pays more than that, and leases usually rise about 3% a year. Even at a lowball $1,500/month, 50,000 sites comes toRadios, antennas, servers, power systems, structural analysis, crane time and tower crews.

This can run well into six figures for a new site, less for adding gear to an existing one. Stores, marketing, handset subsidies and customer care. The incumbents spend billions a year on this alone, and most of it is money spent getting people to switch.

SpaceX has unusual advantages here: a Starlink broadband business that throws off cash, the ability to raise money at an enormous valuation, and a satellite layer that can cover rural areas, so it doesn't have to build towers everywhere the incumbents did. But deep pockets have a lot of pockets.

Since swallowing Elon Musk's xAI in February 2026, SpaceX has been pouring money into AI data centers: capital spending hit a reported, more than triple a year earlier, with most of it going to AI infrastructure such as xAI's Colossus supercomputers in Memphis. Investors knocked the stock down about 13% when that number came out. Every dollar spent on GPUs is a dollar not spent on tower leases.

If AI and 5G end up competing for the same budget, it's not obvious the cell towers win.. Verizon and AT&T each have hundreds of MHz too, including wide TDD mid-band channels that are ideal for massive MIMO. Spectrum is capacity.

With a fifth of the airwaves, SpaceX has to squeeze far more out of every MHz, which is why 64T64R FDD massive MIMO and Qualcomm's AI-driven beam prediction are central to the plan and not just marketing. Expect SpaceX to show up at every future FCC auction, starting with the upper C-band auction , due by July 2027. There's also a band-sharing puzzle: the same 2 GHz spectrum is supposed to serve both towers and satellites. Keeping the two from interfering, especially near the edges of tower coverage where a phone could hear both, takes careful coordination, and it's a novel problem. Dish took about three years from the Sprint merger to cover roughly 70% of the U.S. population, and it struggled with indoor coverage and actual customer uptake the whole way.

The physical rollout is limited by:: every site needs a fiber or microwave link, and a massive MIMO site moving gigabits needs fiber. Leasing or trenching it, site by site, is slow. Your phone has to support SpaceX's frequencies. The good news is that much of SpaceX's 2 GHz spectrum lines up with 5G and band n66, and the 800 MHz block sits inside band 26, which nearly every U.S. phone supports.

One snag: Apple's phones don't list the 4G LTE version of band 70. The less good news: carrier certification, eSIM provisioning, Wi-Fi calling, VoNR voice, emergency-911 location accuracy and roaming agreements are all tedious, unglamorous work, and any one of them can sink a launch. It helps that Qualcomm makes most of the modems in question. , a direct-to-phone satellite rival.

T-Mobile is currently Starlink's own D2C partner, which makes the relationship awkward. In May 2026 the three carriers also agreed to pool spectrum in a joint satellite venture aimed at rural dead zones. SpaceX's CFO reportedly mused that they "wanted to create a cartel, maybe.

" And they all have one powerful tool: price cuts, funded by networks they paid off years ago. As recently as September 2026, SpaceX's CFO was publicly hedging on whether it would build a terrestrial network at all, keeping options open for an MVNO arrangement or rooftop "femtocells" next to Starlink dishes. The Qualcomm deal suggests the company has made up its mind. Still, signing a supply contract is the easy part.

FCC filings and master lease agreements. How many sites, which markets first, and with which tower companies. Watch for an American Tower or Crown Castle master lease announcement. It would be the first hard evidence of real scale.

If it closes, SpaceX gets millions of customers and a roaming bridge on day one. First cell sites go up . Watch where the first clusters appear, and for any trial service. When drive-test data shows up on Ookla or Opensignal, the network is real.

The satellite 5G service is targeted for early 2028; watch for the terrestrial launch date. Pricing will tell you the strategy: aggressive undercutting or a premium "never offline" tier. The upper C-band auction , or more secondary-market deals.6G standards and first 6G deployments . Satellite links are being designed into 6G from the start, which plays to SpaceX's strengths.

Qualcomm is already floating a "giga-MIMO" concept with 128 or 256 transmitters and receivers per radio, and Malladi says the deal will "lay the foundation for AI-native 6G."The end goal is a single core network, one phone number, and handoffs between tower and satellite that nobody notices. If SpaceX gets there first, the dead zone stops being a fact of life and becomes a product choice.

By the mid-2030s, either the U.S. has a durable fourth carrier with its own satellites, or there's one more company dividing up a former challenger's spectrum. There's not much middle ground. SpaceX is doing something no operator has tried: building a cellular network from the sky down, with satellites for coverage, towers for capacity, and Qualcomm silicon to make the towers cheap and power-efficient enough to deploy by the tens of thousands. The technology is plausible.

The spectrum is thin but usable. The money exists, at least for SpaceX. What remains is the unglamorous work that has humbled every challenger before it: leases, permits, crews, phone certification, customer care and price wars. SpaceX has a habit of turning "impossible" into "late, but done.

" Phone networks are a slower industry, measured in zoning variances instead of launch windows. Either way, the next few years will be interesting, and probably good news for anyone's phone bill. , blaming three killers: mergers that wiped out independent carriers, the big three swallowing the MVNOs, and spectrum priced beyond any challenger's reach. SpaceX is taking on all three.

It has committed roughly $28 billion to spectrum, and, shut out as an MVNO, it is building its own network as an independent carrier. Even if it never wins, it forces everyone else to move. Maybe the obituary was premature. In my 2020 parody, fake-Elon bragged about never paying for cell sites or backhaul.

Real SpaceX is about to pay for both, which is the most grown-up thing a rocket company has ever done. Master plan amendment, Step 3b:Zheng "Bruce" Li, "R.I. P: 'Innovation in Mobile' ", The Low End Disruptor , Apr 24, 2023 —https://hackernoon.com/spacex-starlink-master-plan-8p573yio https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2026/11/spacex-selects-qualcomm-to-accelerate-starlink-mobile-s-nationwihttps://www.fierce-network.com/wireless/spacexs-nationwide-terrestrial-5g-plans-get-real-qualcomm-signs https://rcrwireless.com/20261104/network-infrastructure/spacex-taps-qualcomm-for-starlink-mobile-5g-network-buildouthttps://www.qualcomm.com/news/onq/2023/03/how-we-won-the-acceleration-architecture-debate https://www.qualcomm.com/news/releases/2026/03/qualcomm-launches-agentic-ran-management-service-and-ai-enhancem https://ir.echostar.com/news-releases/news-release-details/echostar-announces-spectrum-sale-and-commercial-agreement-spacexhttps://graingp.com/grain-management-announces-definitive-agreement-to-sell-nationwide-800-mhz-spectrum-portfolio-to-spacex/ https://satnews.com/2026/10/11/spacex-acquires-grain-managements-800-mhz-spectrum-portfolio-to-launch-standalone-starlink-mobile-carrier/ https://wccftech.com/elon-musks-spacex-is-in-talks-to-buy-echostars-boost-mobile-a-way-around-the-mvno-wall-built-by-att-t-mobile-and-verizon-even-amid-a-threat-of-litigation/ Fierce Network: "SpaceX might sign deals for 80,000 towers to build a mobile network. Is it bluffing?

" — https://www.fierce-network.com/wireless/spacex-might-sign-deals-80000-towers-build-mobile-network-it-bluffinghttps://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0000732717/000073271726000370/t-3q2026exhibit991.htmhttps://connecteurope.org/sites/default/files/2025-01/State of Digital Communications .pdfhttps://www.bisnow.com/news/national/data-center-capital-markets/musk-s-space-ai-dreams-collide-with-wall-street-s-bottom-line-realityhttps://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001283699/000128369926000129/tmus-20260930.htm https://ir.echostar.com/news-releases/news-release-details/echostar-agrees-sell-full-unpaired-aws-3-spectrum-licensehttps://www.rcrwireless.com/20261009/network-infrastructure/spacex-grabs-earthquake-800-mhz-deal-as-starlink-rocks-us-telcos https://www.cnbc.com/2026/11/04/spacex-strikes-deal-with-qualcomm-for-mobile-network-infrastructure.html https://datacenterdynamics.com/en/news/t-mobile-cto-warns-spacex-that-it-takes-more-than-just-spectrum-to-build-a-networkhttps://www.lightreading.com/satellite/at-t-ceo-not-a-big-fan-of-spacex-s-small-cell-mobile-plan https://www.satellitetoday.com/connectivity/2026/10/07/fcc-grants-spacex-approval-for-15000-direct-to-device-satellites-in-mss-spectrum/ https://www.satellitetoday.com/connectivity/2026/05/14/major-us-carries-band-together-in-joint-venture-to-encourage-d2d-competition/ https://www.tvtechnology.com/regulatory-legal/fcc/fcc-raises-usd3-5-billion-in-aws-3-wireless-auctionhttps://insidetowers.com/fcc-confirms-dish-in-compliance-with-5g-network-build-commitmentshttps://www.delloro.com/news/ran-market-stabilized-in-2025/ https://www.fierce-network.com/wireless/delloro-says-huawei-and-ericsson-have-nearly-two-thirds-ran-market-share https://www.lightreading.com/semiconductors/chip-choices-kickstart-open-ran-war-between-lookaside-and-inlinehttps://www.5g6gacademy.com/learn/massive-mimo-explainedhttps://www.rcrwireless.com/20260304/5g/spacex-starlink-mobileCell tower: "Cellular Telephone Tower - Knoxville, Tennessee - May 26, 2014" by David Ratledge, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons — https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cellular_Telephone_Tower_-_Knoxville,_Tennessee_-_May_26,_2014.jpgCharts and diagrams : created by the author; market share figures are rounded estimates based on the sources cited