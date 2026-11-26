SpaceX aims to reach 13 GW of AI computing capacity by year-end 2027, leveraging manufacturing expertise and $40 billion in funding to compete with tech giants.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced during the company's third-quarter earnings call that the aerospace firm intends to expand its artificial intelligence infrastructure significantly. The company aims to bring an additional 10 gigawatts of AI computing capacity online throughout 2027. This ambitious target would bring SpaceX's total capacity to approximately 13 gigawatts by the end of the year.

Unprecedented Scale of Expansion

The proposed expansion represents a massive undertaking in the technology sector. Analysts estimate that SpaceX could build as much data center capacity in just 18 months as Google constructed between 1999 and 2026. This rapid scaling potential has led experts to believe that SpaceX might successfully execute its aggressive timeline despite previous ambitious claims by Musk. Financial analysts have already identified more than 9 gigawatts of potential capacity across the company's various development sites.

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This strategic move marks a significant shift in focus for the company. SpaceX added xAI to its corporate umbrella in February 2026, bringing two of Musk's companies together. This merger expanded the organization's focus beyond space exploration into the competitive realm of artificial intelligence infrastructure. The integration allows SpaceX to leverage its existing operational frameworks to support large-scale AI operations.

Manufacturing Expertise Solves Power Constraints

One of the biggest hurdles that companies looking to expand their AI computing capacity face is securing enough electricity to power their data centers. Musk noted during SpaceX's October earnings call that power generation, cooling, and related infrastructure have become bigger constraints on the company's AI expansion than the availability of the chips themselves. To help alleviate some of those issues, SpaceX is leaning into its existing manufacturing capabilities.

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The company is utilizing expertise developed while manufacturing rocket engines to produce gas turbine components. This approach allows SpaceX to bypass some limitations of existing power grids. SpaceX has also expanded its existing facilities at an unprecedented pace. The power generation capacity at the company's Colossus 2 facility is projected to grow from just 0.4 gigawatts in January 2026 to 2.4 gigawatts by the end of the year.

Tesla is also playing a supportive role in this expansion. Analysts believe Tesla could be helping manufacture prefabricated electrical and mechanical infrastructure for the company's data centers. This collaboration would reduce the amount of on-site work required, speeding up deployment. SpaceX has also secured $40 billion in financing to help fund its acquisition of the GPUs needed to actually put all that infrastructure to use.

Regulatory Challenges and Future Outlook

While the growth rate is impressive, there is no guarantee SpaceX can replicate that success across all its planned facilities. The gas turbines that have helped the company circumvent some limitations have faced regulatory scrutiny. SpaceX has also been told to take its last temporary gas turbines in Southaven, Mississippi, out of operation by July 2027. This deadline creates a specific timeline for transitioning to more permanent power solutions.

It is also worth noting that just because SpaceX builds out 13 gigawatts of data center capacity does not necessarily mean it will have more actual computing power than Google. Gigawatts are ultimately a measurement of power, not computational performance. The hardware installed in those data centers, and how efficiently it can run various AI workloads, will also play a role in how the two companies stack up against each other.

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SpaceX has also been exploring other avenues, including plans to build AI data centers in orbit. Those plans are separate from the company's terrestrial expansion targets, though. For now, the more immediate test of SpaceX's ability to compete with the biggest names in the AI industry will be whether it can maintain the pace at which it has been building and powering its data centers throughout 2027.