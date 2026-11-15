SpaceX Starship Recovered Using Mechanical Arms for First Time

SpaceX successfully catches returning Starship with tower arms, marking a major milestone in reusable rocket technology despite Super Heavy booster explosion.

SpaceX achieved a historic breakthrough in aerospace engineering on Saturday by successfully recovering its Starship spacecraft using giant mechanical arms attached to the launch tower. This event, occurring at the company's Starbase facility in Texas, marks the first time in spaceflight history that a vehicle has been caught in mid-air upon returning from orbit.

The recovery of the upper stage followed a complex mission that lasted more than 22 hours in space.

Mechazilla Arms Catch Starship Upper Stage

Also read Watch SpaceX attempt to catch the Starship upper stage for the first time

The recovery operation utilized the massive mechanical arms of the Mechazilla launch tower, often referred to as chopsticks. These arms successfully locked onto the Starship upper stage following its 15th test launch. The catch occurred during a controlled descent, demonstrating the viability of rapid reusability for heavy-lift orbital rockets. Dan Huot, a commentator at the Texas launch site, broadcast his excitement live as the event unfolded. He shouted, Can you believe it? Look at her! Baby, she's back! to capture the significance of the moment.

Mission Challenges and Super Heavy Loss

Despite the success of the upper stage recovery, the mission faced significant complications during the ascent phase. The Super Heavy booster component exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after liftoff on Friday. This loss prevented SpaceX from achieving a double-catch maneuver, which would have recovered both the booster and the upper stage. Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, acknowledged the partial success on his X platform, writing, Congratulations to an incredible team at SpaceX!! The launch system consists of the Super Heavy booster for initial thrust and the Starship upper stage for orbital travel.

Historic Context and Technical Milestones

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This successful catch represents a critical milestone in the development of reusable rocket technology. It is the 15th flight of a fully assembled Starship since testing began in 2023, but only the second time the vehicle reached orbit. Prior to its return to Earth, the spacecraft successfully deployed 26 Starlink satellites into orbit. The entire mission was broadcast live via the Starlink satellite internet service, allowing global audiences to witness the technical achievement in real time.

NASA Praise and Future Artemis Implications

NASA has expressed strong support for the achievement, given its significant investment in the Starship program. The space agency has contracted SpaceX to use Starship as the lunar lander for its Artemis program. This program aims to return American astronauts to the moon and establish a permanent lunar base later this decade. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman praised the catch via X, stating, It was almost magic. The successful recovery increases confidence in the vehicle's ability to support future deep-space missions.