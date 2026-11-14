SpaceX Starship Flight 15 Booster Recovery Failed as Splashdown Occurs in Gulf of Mexico

SpaceX aborted recovery of the Super Heavy booster during Starship Flight 15, forcing a Gulf of Mexico splashdown, while the spacecraft continues its orbital test.

SpaceX failed to recover the Super Heavy booster during Starship Flight 15, an event that ended in an unplanned splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico on Friday, November 13, 2026. The malfunction occurred shortly after the two stages separated mid-air above Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, forcing ground control to abort the complex mechanical capture maneuver that had been successfully executed in previous test flights.

The 124-metre booster experienced a loss of control that prevented it from navigating toward the launch tower's mechanical arms, known as chopsticks. Instead of a precise landing on the launch pad, the vehicle was diverted into an offshore splashdown zone. Visual evidence captured a massive fireball as the rocket component descended rapidly into the water near the launch site, with debris and structural sections sticking vertically out of the sea surface following the impact.

Also read Double-catch drama: Why Starship's Flight 15 is so important to SpaceX

Dan Huot, a SpaceX representative, commented on the failure, stating, I am not sure right now why we were unable to bring it back. Despite the booster loss, the primary Starship spacecraft successfully detached and continued its mission profile. It entered Earth's orbit as planned and is now executing a long-duration orbital test, with mission controllers expecting it to circle the globe fourteen times.

Clayton Swope, an aerospace expert at the Center for Strategic and CSIS, characterized the outcome as a mixed result for the mission. He noted that at least the Starship made it to orbit, like on the last test flight, which represents a positive step forward. However, the inability to recapture the booster represents a significant setback for the goal of fully reusable rocketry, a technology essential for drastically reducing launch costs and enabling frequent space access.

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The upcoming recovery of the Starship upper stage remains a high-risk, high-reward objective. The vehicle is scheduled to return on Saturday, November 14, 2026, with a planned recovery window opening at approximately 3:20 pm (2120 GMT). Unlike the booster, which falls from a lower altitude and slower speed, the spacecraft will be descending from a much higher orbit at significantly greater velocities and must withstand extreme thermal loads generated by atmospheric re-entry.

SpaceX plans to attempt the first-ever chopstick catch of the upper stage, a procedure that has not yet been completed in this configuration. Kate Tice, a SpaceX representative, emphasized the rigorous decision-gating process that will determine the recovery attempt. The team will only proceed with the chopstick capture if the ship passes all system checks along its orbital path, as there are lots of decision gates involved.

Due to the extreme risks involved, SpaceX has prepared contingency plans to shorten the test flight and plunge the vehicle into the Pacific Ocean if critical system failures occur before re-entry. The company is weighing the probability of success against the potential loss of the valuable spacecraft, which is designed for both satellite deployment and future lunar missions.

US space agency NASA, which relies on Starship as the lunar lander for its Artemis program, offered a positive assessment of the launch. NASA administrator Jared Isaacman congratulated SpaceX on Friday for delivering another spectacular launch. His statement deliberately omitted any reference to the booster failure, underscoring the critical dependency NASA has placed on the Starship system to return astronauts to the Moon in future missions.

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The Starship platform is designed with multiple iterations serving distinct purposes. One variant is optimized for launching internet satellites and data centres into orbit, while others are engineered to ferry humans to the Moon and Mars. The success of these missions is pivotal for establishing sustainable deep-space infrastructure and expanding humanity's presence beyond Earth.

SpaceX continues to scale its manufacturing operations at Starbase to meet increasing demand. Following a high-profile stock market debut in June that raised approximately $85.7 billion, the company is investing heavily in production capacity. Officials recently told journalists that the factory now possesses the capability to produce a Starship spacecraft every two weeks and a Super Heavy booster every four weeks.

The company has faced years-long delays in the Starship program while grappling with novel engineering challenges. In-orbit fuel transfer remains a prerequisite for any journey to Mars, and Musk has already revolutionized the sector with the partially reusable Falcon rockets. The full reusability of Starship remains the next major frontier in making spaceflight affordable and routine.

As the spacecraft completes its orbital circuit, attention turns to the final hours of the mission. The successful completion of this test flight would validate key technologies for the Artemis program and demonstrate the viability of rapid reusability. SpaceX faces a critical window on Saturday to prove that the upper stage can survive re-entry and execute the complex capture maneuver that has eluded the company thus far.