SpaceX Starship explodes, but Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket is about to launch

The commercial space industry is in a constant state of evolution, with notable advancements and setbacks. The recent explosion of SpaceX's Starship, a setback for the ambitious company, is matched by Blue Origin's preparation to launch its New Glenn rocket, which is expected to provide superior internet coverage.

The commercial space industry is booming, with more billionaire-led companies sending rockets into space. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, continues to dominate with numerous launches each year, but it faces a serious competitor in Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin .

The latter aims to unseat SpaceX by launching its New Glenn rocket, which offers a capacity of 6Tb of bandwidth worldwide. Although satellite deployments are planned for the end of 2027, you cannot directly connect to the network yet due to design reasons





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