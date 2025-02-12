SpaceX Starlink Launch Creates 'Jellyfish' Effect in Sky, Sparks Timelapse Wonder

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch on Feb. 10, 2025, sent a Starlink internet satellite batch into orbit and captivated skywatchers with a unique 'jellyfish' effect caused by the setting sun reflecting off the exhaust plume. Stunning timelapse videos captured the dramatic stage separation of the rocket over Los Angeles. The launch coincided with testing of Vast's Haven-1 module, a prototype for a future commercial space station, which is slated to launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 by May 2026.

When SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from California on Monday evening (Feb. 10), it was just another flight for the company to boost its growing Starlink internet satellite constellation. For spectators on the ground, however, it was a night sky art show. The launch took flight during evening twilight, when light from the recently set sun reflects off the exhaust plume of the rocket to create a spectacular effect that has been dubbed a 'jellyfish' effect.

One observer, Zeniuk, captured the sight while sharing a photo and video of the launch. The view showed the bright rocket plume over an illuminated pool. The Falcon 9 lifted off into orbit from Vandenberg's Space Launch Complex 4 East pad, with its first stage returning to Earth for a landing on the drone ship Of Course I Still Love You. It was the 18th Falcon 9 launch of 2025 for SpaceX. \Among the photos and videos shared of the Starlink launch as it appeared to arc over Los Angeles, one user created a stunning timelapse that showed the dramatic moments of stage separation between the Falcon 9's first stage booster from its upper stage. 'Stunning timelapse of a SpaceX launch over downtown Los Angeles,' Zeniuk wrote in a post with the video. Meanwhile, Vast representatives were celebrating the successful Haven-1 primary structure qualification article at Vast’s Mojave test site, with SpaceX’s Falcon 9 lighting up the evening sky—Haven-1’s future ride. Vast's Haven-1 module is a prototype for a commercial space station the company hopes to build in low Earth orbit. The company has tapped SpaceX to launch the module into orbit by May 2026. A photo captured the full view of Vast's Haven-1 space station module during testing in the Mojave Desert as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket streaked overhead on Feb. 10, 2025. \The Starlink launch provided a dazzling spectacle for skywatchers, with several photos and videos capturing the event. One image showed the 'jellyfish' effect, another showed the rocket ascending toward space, and a long-exposure view showed the launch as a brilliant arc of light across the cloudy sky. SpaceX is off to a fast clip with its rocket launch pace. Monday's rocket launch was the first of two back-to-back Starlink missions on Falcon 9 boosters. The second flight, which launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, completed its mission successfully, further demonstrating SpaceX's commitment to expanding its global internet coverage





