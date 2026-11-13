SpaceX Starbase Texas Park Sale Data Center Update

SpaceX clarifies Boca Chica Beach is not for sale as the company unveils a $24 billion data center project in South Texas, creating jobs and bypassing grid restrictions.

SpaceX and the City of Starbase have issued rare public statements regarding a controversial potential land transaction in South Texas, seeking to clarify rumors about the future of Boca Chica State Park. This disclosure occurs amid significant political tension, with Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa expressing strong opposition to any transfer of state land to a company owned by Elon Musk.

Boca Chica Beach Transaction Clarified

Cayetana Polanco, the City Administrator for Starbase, explicitly stated that the beach itself is not part of any proposed sale or purchase agreement. She emphasized that the transaction under discussion involves only the land surrounding the SpaceX launch facility, excluding the public beach area entirely. Polanco noted that the City of Starbase is not a direct party to this potential deal, directing all inquiries to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department or the aerospace company.

Also read New Texas governor-elect strikes conciliatory tone toward Musk after campaigning against SpaceX deal

The confusion stems from a draft agenda for a Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting scheduled for early November. This document referenced the disposition of approximately 1,300 acres of land in Cameron County, a figure that aligns with county appraisal records for the state park. However, the finalized agenda omitted this item, and it remains unclear if the commission will address the land transfer in the future.

Political Opposition and Agency Response

Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has publicly criticized the potential sale, citing concerns that the state might lose control of valuable public property to a private entity. Following her election victory over Governor Greg Abbott in November, Hinojosa confirmed she had contacted the executive director of Texas Parks and Wildlife. She requested that no administrative actions be taken regarding the land disposition during her transition period.

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In response to the political pressure, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has remained largely silent on the specific details of the transaction. The agency is currently attempting to prevent the release of the draft agenda to the general public. Justin Minsker, a spokesperson for the department, declined to provide an interview but expressed a willingness to collaborate with Hinojosa and other elected officials moving forward.

Major Data Center Investment Unveiled

While the land transfer discussions continue, SpaceX provided new details about a massive $24 billion data center facility being constructed near the Port of Brownsville. This specialized super-compute facility includes an on-site gas-fired power plant designed to train artificial intelligence systems for medical research, emergency response, and national security applications.

The project is also intended to develop and test technologies for space-based computing, a key area of interest for the aerospace company. Construction is already underway, with SpaceX reporting that the initiative has created more than 3,000 temporary construction jobs. Once the facilities become fully operational, the company expects to provide more than 500 permanent positions for local residents.

Tax Abatement and Grid Independence

Public confirmation of the data center project emerged when the City of Starbase announced a public hearing scheduled for December. Local officials will discuss a potential tax abatement agreement for the facility, while SpaceX is also seeking similar tax breaks from Cameron County, though those details have not been released. This development follows months of speculation after the company requested the de-annexation of the property from Brownsville city limits.

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In exchange for de-annexation, SpaceX agreed to fund $220 million in water and wastewater projects for Brownsville. This timing coincided with the city's adoption of a temporary moratorium on new data center connections. Although Governor Greg Abbott had ordered a pause on such connections to the electric grid, SpaceX confirmed that its new facility will generate its own electricity, thereby bypassing the public grid restrictions entirely.

The political landscape for data centers in Texas remains uncertain, with Governor-elect Hinojosa campaigning on a platform to ban all new data center approvals. She argued that state lawmakers must first pass legislation to better protect Texans from the potential environmental and infrastructural impacts of these large-scale energy consumers. As SpaceX moves forward with its massive South Texas expansion, the intersection of private enterprise, public land, and state policy continues to draw intense scrutiny.