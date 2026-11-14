SpaceX says Starship Flight 15 booster aborted 'chopsticks' catch due to guidance issue (video)

SpaceX has an idea why its latest Starship megarocket test flight missed the first of two planned landings on Friday (Nov. 13) during the Starship Flight 15 test.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsThe Super Heavy first-stage booster of SpaceX's Starship Flight 15 rocket explodes during splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico after launching its Ship upper stage to orbit from Starbase, Texas on Nov. 13, 2026.

Also read Double-catch drama: Why Starship's Flight 15 is so important to SpaceX

SpaceX has an idea why its latest Starship megarocket test flight missed the first of two planned landings on Friday , triggering an automatic abort that destroyed the booster.in South Texas on Friday on the company's ambitious Flight 15 test flight. The goal: To land both the Super Heavy first stage and the Ship upper stage, for the first full Starship recovery — and the first complete recovery of an orbital launch system in history.

The Super Heavy stage, called Booster 22, came back to Earth mere minutes after liftoff as planned. Instead of returning to its launch tower to be, however, the rocket veered off shore and detonated its flight termination system. A guidance issue appears to be the reason, SpaceX now says. Even if you can't see SpaceX's Starship in person, you can score a model of your own.

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Standing at 13.77 inches , this is a 1:375 ratio of SpaceX's Starship as a desktop model. The materials here are alloy steel and it weighs just 225g.spokesperson Dan Huot said during live commentary about seven hours into the mission.

"But in the later stages of the coast, the booster aborted itself for a GNC issue that it detected, and that put it into its contingency landing offshore. " Super Heavy exploded a few feet above the waves of the Gulf of Mexico about 6.5 minutes after liftoff. GNC is short for Guidance and Navigation Control, a criticial system used by rockets to control their flight and ensure they remain on their planned course.

Such a system is vital for any landing attempt by a Starship Super Heavy or Ship upper stage to ensure the vehicle returns to its landing site safely and doesn't veer off course to damage SpaceX'sthat fire simultaneously during liftoff to send the 41-story Starship megarocket into orbit. During Friday's launch, all 33 engines fired as planned for the ascent, Huot said.

One engine did drop out after stage separation, when Super Heavy dropped away from Ship and flipped over for a"boostback" burn to begin its trip back to Earth, Huot said.

"We had 32 out of the 33 booster engines lit for boostback, which started sending it back here to the launch site," he added. The guidance issue for Super Heavy appeared to occur during the booster's landing burn, when it fires 13 Raptor engines to slow itself for its tower approach before shifting to fewer and fewer engines.

, the 13 engines can be seen activating, followed by the abort and the booster steering itself to a contingency landing zone in Gulf waters.

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"It did that hover, cut the engines off, the FTS — the flight termination system — triggered, and it splashed down in the water," Huot said. of the giant rocket, but it will be the first to attempt to catch a Ship upper stage with the chopsticks.

SpaceX has Flight 15's Ship vehicle is in good health and will orbit Earth a total of 14 times before landing back at its launch pad in Starbase at around 4:20 p.m. EST today, if all goes well.

"Our heat shield team reviewed all the data we got from our ground-tracking cameras, and from those satellite cameras and confirmed the heat shield is in a good posture for a reentry and return to the launch site," Huot said in the mission update. SpaceX designed Starship to be fully reusable, with the company banking on that reusability to make it an affordable heavy-lift booster capable of a wide range of missions to low Earth orbit, the moon and eventually Mars. SpaceX has to successfully land a Starship Huot says flight controllers will make one last check at the 20-hour mark in the mission to decide whether to proceed with the landing at Starbase or make an"early return" splashdown off the coast of Hawaii.and joined the team in 2001.

He covers human spaceflight, as well as skywatching and entertainment. He became Space.com's Editor-in-Chief in 2019. Before joining Space.com, Tariq was a staff reporter for The Los Angeles Times covering education and city beats in La Habra, Fullerton and Huntington Beach. He's a recipient of thefrom the National Space Society.

He is an Eagle Scout and Space Camp alum with journalism degrees from the USC and NYU. You can find Tariq at Space.com and as the co-host to the