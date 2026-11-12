SpaceX's Starship megarocket will launch to orbit on Nov. 13. Will you be able to spot it in the night sky?

'It should be very bright, considerably brighter than the Starlink satellites due to its size.'

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsas soon as this Friday . Will you be able to spot its leviathan upper stage, known as Ship, or its Starlink satellite passengers as they circle Earth during the historic orbital jaunt?

Also read SpaceX aims to safely land Starship and booster stage after orbital flight

's Starbase site in South Texas, where it will be 4:45 p.m. at the opening of the window — about an hour before sunset. The launch could therefore be especially dramatic for folks in the area.

"As it launches towards the southeast, and it will be daylight, then the prospects for viewing from the U.S. are going to be in Texas and the states along the Gulf of Mexico," Robert Massey, deputy executive director at the Royal Astronomical Society, told Space.com. "They could see the exhaust plume tall — so it will be a viable target for skywatchers, experts say. Starship Flight 14 rises away from its launch tower during the September 2026 test flight from Boca Chica, Texas.

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Ship and its Starlink satellites may be seen in the 90 minutes directly after sunset on Nov. 13 and before sunrise on Nov. 14, as the probes catch the sunlight on either side of Earth's colossal shadow as they drift through the twilight sky. The spacecraft will initially appear as a string of bright, evenly spaced lights, with Ship most likely appearing significantly brighter than the Starlink satellites.

However, Osborn noted that the lack of publicly available data makes it challenging to forecast exactly when the spacecraft will appear.

"During its 14 orbits over 22 hours, the spacecraft is between inclinations of 30.5 N and S of the equator," explained Massey. "So it will be best viewed between those latitudes, and then lower in the sky up to latitudes of 40 N and 40 S. That's pretty much the whole of the contiguous U.S."skywatching columnist and veteran meteorologist Joe Rao shared further details on what stargazers may see with the naked eye as Ship drifts silently through the autumn sky.

, but potentially even brighter depending on its orientation," explained Rao.

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"The Starlink V3 satellites are much smaller, so not as bright, perhaps ranging anywhere from 2nd to 4th magnitude, depending on the angle of illumination with reflected light from Magnitude is the scale used by astronomers to measure the brightness of objects in the night sky. The lower the magnitude, the brighter the object!

The unaided eye can make out objects with a magnitude of around +6.5 under ideal dark sky conditions, while the planet Venus currently shines at magnitude -4.41. The Starlink train will likely fall further behind Starship as the 22-hour mission progresses, while the train itself will become more elongated, according to Rao.

"For locations where it will make a high arc across the sky, the Starship should be visible for at least a few minutes, although because it is orbiting at a lower altitude compared to the ISS, it probably will appear to move somewhat faster. "There are multiple handy resources that should allow you to track Ship and the newly deployed batch of V3 Starlink satellites following their scheduled launch on Nov. 13, including the websitesIf you capture a photo of Starship and want to share it with Space.com's readers, then please send your photo, comments, and your name and location to spacephotos@space.com. in April 2025 after contributing articles to outlets including IGN, New Atlas and Gizmodo.

He has a passion for the night sky, science, Hideo Kojima, and human space exploration, and can’t wait for the day when astronauts once again set foot on the moon.