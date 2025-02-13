SpaceX's Starbase May Become its Own Town in Texas

SpaceX's Starbase launch site in Boca Chica, Texas, is seeking to become an incorporated municipality. Residents living near the launch site will vote on May 3rd to determine the establishment of a new town. This move is driven by the growing community of SpaceX employees and contractors residing at Starbase.

SpaceX's Starbase launch site in Boca Chica, Texas , is on the verge of becoming its own municipality after a petition for incorporation garnered enough support from residents. The election, scheduled for May 3rd, will allow only residents living near the launch site, currently an unincorporated area of Cameron County, to cast their votes. Most residents are SpaceX employees, and the community boasts over 100 children, according to copies of the petition obtained by The Associated Press.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño confirmed that the county reviewed the petition and found it met the state's requirements for the incorporation process to proceed. Treviño expressed enthusiasm for the election's outcome, stating, “If the election passes, this will be the newest town in Cameron County since Los Indios in 1995. We look forward to seeing the outcome of this election.”The proposed new city, if established, aims to build amenities for its residents. However, some local environmental advocates have raised concerns about the potential implications of this development for the surrounding area. SpaceX's launch site began construction in Texas in 2014, and currently, only 10 out of the roughly 250 land lots within the proposed city limits are not owned by the company. A local impact study conducted by the county last year revealed that over 3,400 full-time SpaceX employees and contractors work at the Starbase site. This move reflects Elon Musk's longstanding commitment to Texas, extending his business reach across the state. Musk relocated to Texas in 2020 and has since moved or expanded several of his companies within the state, citing its favorable business environment. Tesla's massive Gigafactory, spanning 10 million square feet, opened near Austin in 2022 and will also serve as the company's headquarters.





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex Starbase Texas Incorporation Elon Musk

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Incorporation vote set for SpaceX's South Texas StarbaseStarbase, SpaceX's company town in South Texas, is one step closer to becoming Cameron County's newest city.

Read more »

SpaceX-Backed Election to Create 'Starbase' Town in Texas ApprovedCameron County, Texas, approved an election requested by SpaceX to determine if residents living near its Starbase launch site want to form their own municipality. The election, set for May 3rd, will only include residents residing near the launch site in an unincorporated area along the U.S.-Mexico border. SpaceX employees and contractors, who make up the majority of the community, requested the election to streamline construction of amenities. The potential impact on local development is a concern for environmental advocates.

Read more »

San Antonio's Solar Program and SpaceX's Starbase: Texas on the Cutting EdgeThis article delves into two groundbreaking developments taking place in Texas: San Antonio's ambitious solar program and SpaceX's advancements at Starbase.

Read more »

SpaceX Starbase Employees Seek to Create Their Own CitySpaceX employees at the Starbase launch site in South Texas are pushing to create their own city through a planned election. The move would see the site become a Type C municipality, governed by a commission with a mayor and two commissioners.

Read more »

SpaceX launching Starship test flight from Texas with dummy satellitesSpaceX’s giant Starship rocket is slated to launch for the seventh time on Thursday in a crucial test of its ability to carry and place satellites into orbit.

Read more »

SpaceX Starship breaks up in shower of burning debris over Caribbean during test flight from TexasThe spacecraft’s engines shut down, and contact soon was lost. SpaceX says it will take time to figure out what went wrong.

Read more »