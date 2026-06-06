SpaceX's Historic IPO Opens for Small Investors in $1.75 Trillion Market Debut

Elon Musk's SpaceX launches the largest IPO ever, offering retail investors a chance to buy into the $1.75 trillion rocket company with a dedicated $2 billion tranche for UK investors, despite risks of overvaluation and Musk's controversial leadership.

SpaceX is poised for a monumental stock market debut, with Elon Musk 's rocket company reaching a staggering valuation of $1.75 trillion in what is set to become the largest Initial Public Offering (IPO) in history.

In a rare move that opens the door for ordinary investors, the company is allocating a significant portion of its shares to retail participants, including a dedicated $2 billion tranche for British private investors. This groundbreaking offer allows individuals to invest through platforms such as AJ Bell, Hargreaves Lansdown, and Revolut, with 555.6 million shares available at $135 each.

The application window runs from Friday, June 5, until Wednesday, June 10, subject to change, and trading is scheduled to commence at 2:30 pm on Friday, June 12. SpaceX aims to raise approximately $75 billion to fund its ambitious goals, which span lunar missions, Mars colonization, asteroid mining, and the development of space-based data centers powered by artificial intelligence.

Musk's vision of making life multiplanetary and the company's rapid growth-from a $36 billion valuation five years ago to its current mammoth size-have captured global attention. However, potential investors must weigh the substantial risks. The executive leadership of Musk, a polarizing figure, and concerns about extreme overvaluation, with some analysts suggesting a worth closer to $780 billion, introduce volatility.

Moreover, the IPO price reflects a significant premium for future growth, positioning SpaceX as a long-term moonshot investment rather than a short-term opportunity. The proceeds will fuel AI development and innovative space infrastructure, though feasibility of Mars colonization remains debated among experts. With Q1 revenues of $4.7 billion offset by net losses of $4.3 billion, the financial picture underscores the high-stakes nature of this venture.

Investors are urged to conduct thorough research and only commit capital they can afford to lose, as SpaceX's journey intertwines technological breakthroughs with inherent uncertainties of the final frontier





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