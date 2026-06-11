SpaceX's $250 Billion IPO Attracts Investor Interest, with Elon Musk's Appearance

SpaceX, the aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company led by Elon Musk, has reportedly attracted more than $250 billion in investor interest for its blockbuster IPO on Friday. The company aims to raise $75 billion, but indications of interest have far exceeded that target. Investment funds have placed substantial orders for the offering based on meetings with prospective investors.

Elon Musk 's SpaceX has reportedly attracted more than $250 billion in investor interest for its blockbuster IPO on Friday. The company aims to raise $75 billion, but indications of interest have far exceeded that target.

Elon Musk himself made brief appearances at some virtual meetings with prospective investors during the roadshow process, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Investment funds have placed substantial orders for the offering based on these meetings.

The marketing effort for the IPO continued on Tuesday with a significant event in New York, where SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and CFO Bret Johnsen were scheduled to attend a lunch at Morgan Stanley's midtown Manhattan offices with approximately 300 institutional investors. Morgan Stanley Co-President Dan Simkowitz hosted the gathering. The final pricing for the IPO is anticipated on Thursday afternoon, though investor demand could shift before that point.

The current subscription figures represent indications of interest rather than confirmed allocations, which will be determined at the time of pricing. Some major institutional investors typically place their orders late in the process, sources noted. In its presentations to investors and regulatory filings, SpaceX has emphasized several distinctive elements of its business, including its rocket-launching operations, Starlink satellite internet service, and the $23 trillion market opportunity in AI.

Elon Musk pushed the idea of Space-based AI data centers in a video interview this week, describing the satellite as a draft iteration of what will become the operational version. The satellite features a rack of AI chips flanked by extensive solar panels and liquid radiators for thermal management, much of the technology drawing from systems already developed for the satellite internet service





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Spacex IPO Elon Musk Space-Based AI Data Centers Starlink Satellite Internet Service AI Computing Infrastructure Rocket-Launching Operations AI Data Center Satellite AI Chips Solar Panels Liquid Radiators AI Computing Infrastructure AI Chips Solar Panels Liquid Radiators

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