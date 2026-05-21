SpaceX Prepares for Landmark Launch of Starship Version 3

SpaceX is set to launch the upgraded version 3 of its Starship rocket, a critical step toward NASA's Artemis moon missions and the realization of fully reusable spacecraft.

SpaceX is preparing for a monumental milestone in aerospace engineering with the upcoming launch of the version 3 Starship rocket. This mission, which marks the twelfth sub-orbital test flight of the integrated Super Heavy and Starship system, represents a significant leap forward in the company's pursuit of a fully and rapidly reusable transport system.

The version 3 iteration introduces a host of critical upgrades, including more powerful engines and enhanced safety protocols, all designed to refine the vehicle's reliability and performance. This launch is not merely a company milestone but a pivotal moment for NASA as well. The space agency is heavily reliant on the success of the Starship program to facilitate the Artemis missions, which aim to return humans to the lunar surface.

Specifically, NASA requires a flight-tested, human-rated version of the Starship upper stage to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the moon's surface and back by the end of 2028. Because of the high stakes and the necessity of numerous successful tests, NASA is also hedging its bets by collaborating with Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to develop an alternative lunar lander.

The Artemis III mission scheduled for late next year will likely test rendezvous and docking procedures in low-Earth orbit using either or both of these landers, depending on their state of readiness. This cautious approach ensures that NASA can test critical maneuvers close to home before committing to a full moon landing during the Artemis IV mission. The technical architecture of the version 3 system is designed for increased efficiency and a faster launch cadence.

One of the most notable improvements is the use of a beefed-up launch pad at the Starbase facility on the Texas Gulf coast, which is engineered to require less refurbishment between flights. The Super Heavy booster, powered by 33 methane-fueled Raptor engines that are lighter and more powerful than those in previous iterations, will provide the initial thrust to propel the spacecraft out of the lower atmosphere.

For this maiden flight of the version 3 booster, SpaceX has opted for a controlled splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico rather than attempting a daring catch with the mechanical chopstick arms at the launch site. This conservative approach ensures that the primary objectives—successful launch, ascent, stage separation, and landing burns—are met before attempting more complex recovery maneuvers. Once the booster separates, the Starship upper stage will continue its journey on a sub-orbital trajectory, orbiting halfway around the Earth.

The upper stage of the spacecraft is slated to perform several complex tasks during its flight. Among these is the deployment of 22 Starlink satellite simulators, which will serve as test beds for various orbital operations. Two of these satellites will specifically scan the heat shield of the Starship, transmitting imagery back to ground operators to evaluate the shield's readiness for future return-to-site missions.

Additionally, the spacecraft will intentionally stress its rear flight control flaps and execute a dynamic banking maneuver to simulate the trajectory required for returning to the Starbase facility. With approximately 50 on-board cameras documenting the entire process via the Starlink satellite network, SpaceX aims to gather exhaustive data to further refine the vehicle. While previous flights have seen a mixture of spectacular failures and impressive triumphs, the company views each mission as a learning opportunity.

The version 3 rocket incorporates years of developmental data, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for the largest and most powerful rocket ever constructed. By refining the Raptors and the airframe, SpaceX is moving closer to the goal of making interplanetary travel a reality, ensuring that the path to the moon and Mars is paved with rigorous testing and iterative improvement





CBSNews / 🏆 87. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spacex Starship NASA Artemis Space Exploration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SpaceX Starship Flight 12 launch updates: 1st Starship V3 will now launch on May 21SpaceX is now targeting a Thursday, May 21, launch for its newest Starship design, the Starship V3 megarocket. See our latest updates here.

Read more »

SpaceX Starship Flight 12 launch updates: 1st Starship V3 stacked ahead of May 21 liftoffSpaceX is now targeting a Thursday, May 21, launch for its newest Starship design, the Starship V3 megarocket. See our latest updates here.

Read more »

Worker Dies at Starbase as SpaceX Rushes Toward Starship LaunchA worker died in an accident while working at SpaceX's Starbase facility just days before its scheduled Starship flight test.

Read more »

SpaceX stacks Starship V3 rocket, completes major fueling test ahead of debut launchThe first liftoff of Starship Version 3 is imminent.

Read more »