SpaceX’s proposed Arizona AI campus could draw up to 6 GW, with 24 GWh of battery storage and no on-site gas plant.

SpaceX's proposed $50 billion-plus Arizona supercomputer campus could draw up to 6 GW at full buildout. The upgrades could cut residential electricity rates for local cooperative customers by up to 40 percent.

SpaceX has unveiled plans for a more than $50 billion supercomputing campus in southeastern Arizona that could draw up to 6 gigawatts of electricity at full buildout. The company said on Tuesday that it would spend $3.6 billion on grid upgrades to support the project and has ruled out building a natural gas power plant on the site. The proposed campus in Cochise County would expand SpaceX’s computing capacity for artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The county’s Planning and Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold a public hearing on December 9. Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has asked the county to delay the hearing to give state and federal agencies more time to review the project. The special-use application, filed October 30 by Tombstone Resources LLC, calls for up to nine computing buildings on roughly 747 acres near the Apache Generating Station and Willcox Playa. Each building would cover about 493,000 square feet.