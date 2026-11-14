SpaceX Starship caught by launch tower for first time after 15th test flight

SpaceX successfully caught its Starship upper stage with the Mechazilla launch tower's mechanical arms after 14 orbits, marking the first-ever recovery of a spacecraft from orbit, though the Super Heavy booster exploded over the Gulf of Mexico.

SpaceX made history Saturday when its Starship spacecraft returned from orbit and was caught by the giant mechanical arms of the launch tower at the company's Starbase facility in Texas.

It was the first time a spacecraft has been recovered this way from space. The Mechazilla tower's chopstick mechanical arms locked onto the top section of the Starship following its 15th test launch. The milestone came roughly 22 hours after Starship launched Friday from Starbase. During the flight, Starship, the largest and most powerful rocket on Earth, completed 14 orbits around Earth at 17,600 mph, nearly 23 times the speed of sound, before returning for the historic catch.

Also read SpaceX launches 15th Starship flight; aborts booster recovery maneuver

SpaceX Super Heavy Booster Explodes

The ship had earlier deployed 26 Starlink satellites. SpaceX fell short of its goal of recovering both stages of the rocket. The Super Heavy booster exploded over the Gulf of Mexico shortly after Friday's liftoff after its engines shut down prematurely during descent, prompting a diversion and explosion. Engineers are investigating the cause.

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The launch system consists of two main components: the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage. SpaceX previously caught its Super Heavy booster three times, but Friday's attempt failed. Saturday's catch marked SpaceX's 15th flight of a fully built Starship since 2023 and only its second trip to orbit. The event was broadcast live via Starlink.

Walter Isaacson, Musk's biographer, celebrated the achievement on X, recalling a December 2020 meeting when Musk proposed catching Starship with the launch tower's mechanical arms. He wrote, This is actually a bigger deal for humanity than most people can imagine. I will always remember the looks on the engineers' faces in the Starbase conference room in December 2020 when Elon Musk suggested, then insisted, that the Mechazilla launchpad arms could catch a returning Starship.

Starship Catch Advances NASA Moon Plans

The catch marks a major step toward SpaceX's goal of developing a fully reusable rocket system to reduce launch costs and support more frequent space missions. NASA applauded the milestone. The space agency has contracted Starship to land Artemis astronauts on the moon later this decade to establish a permanent lunar base, shelling out billions to SpaceX to put Artemis astronauts back on the lunar surface by 2030.

NASA is targeting Artemis III in 2027 as a crewed Earth-orbit docking test with the landers, followed by Artemis IV in 2028, the first American moon landing in more than 50 years. Musk hopes to eventually use the spacecraft for missions to Mars. SpaceX is also preparing to begin Starship launches from Kennedy Space Center in Florida in the coming months.