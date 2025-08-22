SpaceX Launches Classified X-37B Space Plane for US Space Force

SpaceX successfully launched the US Space Force's X-37B space plane, carrying advanced technologies like quantum inertial sensors and laser communication systems for testing in Earth orbit.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the U.S. Space Force's enigmatic X-37B space plane on its eighth mission from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on August 21, 2025. The X-37B , also known as the Orbital Test Vehicle (OTV), serves as a testing ground for advanced sensors and technologies in Earth orbit, often shrouded in secrecy.

While the military has provided limited details about the upcoming OTV-8 mission, it has confirmed the deployment of next-generation technologies including laser communications and a cutting-edge quantum inertial sensor. Quantum inertial sensors leverage the principles of quantum mechanics to enable spacecraft to precisely measure their acceleration, rotation, and velocity. The Space Force emphasizes the significance of these sensors for enhancing the navigational resilience of U.S. spacecraft against existing and emerging threats. Quantum inertial technology holds immense potential for navigation in the cislunar space, paving the way for advancements in long-distance space exploration. Alongside the quantum sensor, OTV-8 will conduct experiments with laser communication systems. These systems offer enhanced security and data transmission capacity compared to traditional radio-frequency systems. During the mission, the X-37B will test laser communication links with commercial satellite networks in low Earth orbit, marking a crucial step in the U.S. Space Force's strategy to utilize proliferated space networks for a more resilient and adaptable satellite communication architecture.The X-37B space plane, capable of vertical launch and horizontal landing, made its inaugural orbital mission in 2010. Its most recent mission, OTV-7, concluded in December 2023 after a remarkable 434-day duration. This mission shattered previous records for X-37B flight duration, showcasing the evolving capabilities and increasing operational time in orbit. The exact duration for OTV-8 remains undisclosed, part of the classified nature of the mission. This launch is the third X-37B mission to utilize a SpaceX rocket





