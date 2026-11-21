It's unclear what exactly went up on USSF-317.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsA SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the USSF-317 mission for the U.S. Space Force from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Nov. 20, 2026. SpaceX launched a classified mission for the U.S. Space Force tonight , sending a mystery payload to orbit from California's central coast.drone ship"Of Course I Still Love You.

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" It was the 11th launch and landing for this booster, which is designated B1100. SpaceX ended its launch webcast just after that touchdown, so we didn't get to see the Falcon 9's upper stage power its way to orbit. USSF-317 is a classified mission, so we don't know what the upper stage is carrying or where exactly it's headed.

However, for the Space Force's Space Based Sensing and Targeting portfolio, which helps the military keep tabs on potential targets around the world. USSF-317 was the 121st Falcon 9 launch of 2026 and the third mission that SpaceX has launched for the Space Force so far in November. The vast majority of this year's Falcon 9 missions — about 70% of them — have been devoted to building out SpaceX'sand joined the team in 2010.

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He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018. Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph.

D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.