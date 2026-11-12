SpaceX launches 2nd mystery mission for US Space Force in 6-day span (photos)

The company also lofted one on Nov. 6.

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Unlock instant access to exclusive member features. Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsorsA SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches the USSF-627 mission for the U.S. Space Force from California on Nov. 11, 2026.

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SpaceX launched a classified mission for the U.S. Space Force from California tonight , the second such flight for the company in a six-day span.tonight at 11:36 p.m. EST , kicking off a mission called USSF-627.

A Falcon 9 first stage rests on a SpaceX drone ship shortly after launching the USSF-627 mission on Nov. 11, 2026.satellites for the Space Force's Space Based Sensing and Targeting portfolio, which helps the military branch track potential targets around the world.didn't reveal details about either USSF-627 or USSF-432, and the company ended the webcast of both launches shortly after the first stages of their Falcon 9 rockets came back to In both cases, that touchdown occurred about 8.5 minutes after liftoff on the SpaceX droneship"Of Course I Still Love You," which was stationed downrange of Vandenberg in the Pacific Ocean.

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USSF-627 was the 120th Falcon 9 launch of 2026 and the rocket's 15th national-security flight of the year to date. Eighty-five of the 120 flights have been devoted to building out SpaceX'sand joined the team in 2010. He primarily covers human and robotic spaceflight, military space, and exoplanets, but has been known to dabble in the space art beat. His book about the search for alien life,"Out There," was published on Nov. 13, 2018.

Before becoming a science writer, Michael worked as a herpetologist and wildlife biologist. He has a Ph. D. in evolutionary biology from the University of Sydney, Australia, a bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona, and a graduate certificate in science writing from the University of California, Santa Cruz. To find out what his latest project is, you can follow Michael on Twitter.