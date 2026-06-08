SpaceX IPO is said to be well oversubscribed, orders close Wednesday

SpaceX’s initial public offering is well oversubscribed, according to people familiar with the matter, as demand builds for a potentially record-setting debut.

is well oversubscribed, according to people familiar with the matter, as demand builds for a potentially record-setting debut. Banks leading the offering by Elon Musk’s rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company are expected to stop taking orders from institutional investors on Wednesday after the market closes in New York at 4 p.m., some of the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public.

Closing the order books gives banks time to gauge demand ahead and advise the company on pricing. SpaceX’s IPO is expected to price June 11 and trade the following day. The company is offering 555.6 million shares at $135 each, which would raise about $75 billion, and value it at about $1.8 trillion. Retail investors can still submit orders for SpaceX shares on some platforms beyond the Wednesday deadline.

The company is allocating as much as 30% of the offering to retail, Bloomberg News has reported. A spokesperson for SpaceX didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Representatives for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley declined to comment. Anticipation is growing for the IPO which is expected to be the biggest ever, topping Saudi Aramco’s $29.4 billion debut in 2019.

The company has disclosed new sources of revenue in recent weeks, emphasizing its AI clout. On Friday, SpaceX announced a deal with Alphabet Inc.’s Google that would see the Gemini AI model maker pay $920 million a month as part of a cloud services agreement set to run through 2029. It previously disclosed a similar pact with Anthropic PBC.

The company formally known as Space Exploration Technologies Corp. expects to make its debut on Nasdaq and Nasdaq Texas under the symbol SPCX.





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