SpaceX IPO brings Starship to NYC | Space photo of the day for June 16, 2026

The IPO made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsElon Musk, founder of SpaceX, on screen during the company's initial public offering at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City on Friday, June 12, 2026.

For better or for worse, the world has its first trillionaire: Elon Musk.rocket was broadcast on the side of a skyscraper in New York City. On another skyscraper just to the left, Musk himself was featured. SpaceX's tremendous IPO started trading at around $150 a share on opening day, ultimately closing that same day at $160.95 a share.

It has since been a big topic of discussion among financial experts and The 19.2% gain that SpaceX's stock experienced on opening day took the company to a $2.1 trillion market capitalization, SpaceX, however, isn't alone in getting past a trillion in market cap this year. Also according to Yahoo Finance, Walmart did the same on Feb. 3, as did Micron Technology on May 26.

Meanwhile, Apple was the first company ever to top a trillion in market cap, doing so in August of 2018. Still, Musk is the first person to have a net worth above a trillion .

It's fitting that Starship was the chosen vehicle to be broadcast in celebration of the SpaceX IPO instead of, perhaps, the company's workhorseStarship is analogous to the larger-than-life dreams of Musk, and it's key to SpaceX's future. Unlike the tried-and-trusted Falcon 9, the 408-foot-tall Starship is still in development. It's being built to bring humans toSpaceX has been continually building and flying iterations of Starship while unafraid of failure, in keeping with the company's philosophy.

The idea is to find and fix issues via flight testing, a strategy that SpaceX thinks works well over the long haul. This method has led to some"It is certainly hard to believe that a little company that started in a warehouse in El Segundo is now going public with the largest IPO ever," Musk said during an opening ceremony broadcast by Nasdaq on the day of the IPO.

"I gave SpaceX less than a 10% chance of succeeding at all, to be clear. "Monisha Ravisetti is Space.com's Astronomy Editor. She covers black holes, star explosions, gravitational waves, exoplanet discoveries and other enigmas hidden across the fabric of space and time. Previously, she was a science writer at CNET, and before that, reported for The Academic Times.

Prior to becoming a writer, she was an immunology researcher at Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York. She graduated from New York University in 2018 with a B.A. in philosophy, physics and chemistry. She spends too much time playing online chess. Her favorite planet is Earth.





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