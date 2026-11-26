The FCC has granted SpaceX’s request to deploy 1 million satellites to build an AI data center in orbit.

at the beginning of the year, presenting the initiative called Starmind as the better alternative for ground-based data centers. In its filing, the company argued that"orbital data centers are the most efficient way to meet the accelerating demand for AI computing power," since they use"solar power with little operating and maintenance costs.

" But can space-based data centers for AI really work? Critics doubt they can. Adam Becker, an astrophysicist and a critic of Elon Musk's space and AI ambitions, told that"it's not going to happen. The idea behind sending AI data centers outside our planet is so that they don't consume resources their ground-based counterparts do, like energy and water for cooling.that space is a vacuum that traps heat inside objects and doesn't make cooling down hardware easier.

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In space, heat has to leave the satellites via radiation, and Becker explained that there are"basic physical limits" to radiating the heat out for all of them. In addition, that many satellites could cause in-orbit collisions and generate a huge amount of space junk. FCC Chairman Brendan Carr believes that with this approval, though, America is"leading the world into the era of super intelligence.