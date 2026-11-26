The Federal Communications Commission announced the approval on Wednesday but some of SpaceX's rivals have expressed skepticism about the company's data center satellite efforts.

The Federal Communications Commission approved SpaceX’s plan to launch 1 million satellites for solar-powered data centers, advancing the company’s push to build artificial intelligence infrastructure in orbit.

SpaceX says the project could help meet growing demand for computing power while easing pressure on Earth’s electricity and water supplies. Amazon’s Kuiper Systems, Viasat and the American Astronomical Society opposed the application, citing collision risks and other concerns about debris and satellite disposal.won U.S. government approval to launch 1 million satellites for data centers in space, clearing a regulatory hurdle as the company charges forward with its artificial intelligence ambitions.

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The Federal Communications Commission, which announced the authorization Wednesday, said in a statement that the go-ahead will help fuel the United States’ efforts to advance AI. The world’s largest tech companies have been investing hundreds of billions of dollars into building data centers, which house computer servers and other infrastructure used to help train and run AI models.