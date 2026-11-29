Elon Musk's SpaceX terminated two Starlink executives following revelations of unauthorized military use by Iranian forces. This move highlights intensifying scrutiny over satellite internet in active geopolitical conflicts. Keywords array should focus on the key entities involved in this developing news story.

SpaceX has terminated the employment of two high-ranking Starlink executives after discovering unauthorized military applications of its satellite internet services. These actions were linked to Iranian operations against United States forces during recent strikes. The decision follows internal company investigations that determined the Iranian military exploited the platform for hostile activities.

Unauthorized Starlink Use by Iranian Forces

The termination of these senior executives was triggered by the discovery that Iranian forces utilized the commercial satellite internet network. Specifically, the US military deployed one-way drones using the militarized version of the service, known as Starshield. However, these drones operated on a cheaper plan typically intended for ground operations rather than the restricted military tier. Elon Musk became enraged upon learning of these two specific unauthorized uses. His team concluded that these actions were directly related to Iranian efforts targeting US personnel. The Washington Post reported on these internal company discussions, citing two individuals familiar with the matter.

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SpaceX and Pentagon Official Responses

SpaceX and the Iranian Foreign Ministry declined to provide immediate comment to Reuters regarding these terminations and accusations. A classified report submitted to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth detailed the extent of the Iranian military's reliance on Starlink technology. This report was sent as part of broader assessments of the conflict dynamics. The Pentagon issued a statement to Reuters denying awareness of this specific report to the office of the defense secretary. This denial creates a discrepancy between the internal SpaceX findings and official military acknowledgment.

Geopolitical Scrutiny and Conflict Context

The use of Starlink in regions of active geopolitical conflict has drawn significant scrutiny. This includes its control by the US government and illicit use by sanctioned entities. The wars in Ukraine and the current conflict involving Iran have intensified this oversight. Starlink is not licensed to operate in Iran, yet Elon Musk has previously stated that the service remains active within the country. Iranian authorities have maintained tight control over internet access since the United States and Israel began the current conflict at the end of February. Public internet access was already cut during periods of unrest, including deadly nationwide protests in January.

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Zelensky Urges US Support Amid Restrictions

Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the US and Elon Musk to remain on the right side of history. Ukraine continues to experience restrictions on Starlink capabilities amid the ongoing war. Vladimir Putin has ramped up attacks on Ukraine, with Kyiv's military struggling to defend itself. Kyiv attributes these struggles to alleged imposed limits on Starshield. Zelensky stated he had asked officials to work as closely as possible with the US government and Musk's company. He emphasized the importance of historical accountability in this conflict.

Impact on Ukrainian Energy Infrastructure

Zelensky warned that limitations on the system could weaken defenses around Ukraine's energy infrastructure. This vulnerability is particularly critical ahead of the winter months. Moscow repeatedly targets the power grid to freeze Ukrainians into submission. The Ukrainian President wrote on social media that the country is counting on these restrictions to be lifted. He stated that the protection of lives and energy infrastructure depends on these changes. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defence, and the President's Office were instructed to collaborate closely with the American side and SpaceX.

Broader Implications for Satellite Internet Control

This news emerges amidst a raging controversy over Elon Musk's power via Starlink. The conflict in Iran and the Russia-Ukraine conflict are central to this debate. Smuggling operations have seen the US government transport thousands of Starlink terminals into Iran. These terminals were distributed to bypass government internet cuts during the January protests. The incident involving the firing of executives underscores the risks of private companies controlling critical infrastructure in global conflicts. It highlights the tension between commercial interests, military applications, and geopolitical stability.