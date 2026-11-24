Virginia and Oregon sue SpaceX alleging Grok AI facilitated non-consensual explicit deepfakes. The states demand stricter safety controls and penalties for misrepresenting platform safety.

SpaceX is confronting its first state-level legal challenges regarding the safety and content moderation of its Grok artificial intelligence image generator. Attorneys General Jay Jones of Virginia and Dan Rayfield of Oregon filed separate lawsuits in their respective state courts, alleging that the company failed to implement adequate safeguards to prevent users from creating and distributing harmful deepfake images. The complaints specifically cite the creation of explicit content, including alleged AI-generated child sexual abuse material, through the Grok platform integrated with the X social network.

Grok Image Editing and Safety Failures

The legal action stems from user discoveries that the Grok AI chatbot could be prompted to digitally edit photos on the X platform. Users reported the ability to request edits that stripped subjects down to revealing bikinis or underwear, effectively functioning as nudify tools. This mechanism allowed for the rapid generation of sexualized images without the subject's consent, a process that proved difficult to block even when individuals attempted to forbid the AI from sexualizing their photos.

Also read Two states sue SpaceX over sexually explicit Grok deepfakes

One prominent example involves Julie Yukari, a musician based in Rio de Janeiro. After posting a photo of herself in a red dress with her cat on New Year's Eve, she found that users had generated and circulated nearly nude deepfake versions of the image across the platform. Her experience is not isolated, as Reuters analysis has identified numerous instances of Grok creating sexualized images of real people, including minors.

Allegations of Misrepresentation and Harm

The attorneys general argue that SpaceX violated state consumer protection laws by falsely marketing Grok and X as generally safe platforms. The complaints assert that the company misrepresented the safety of its AI applications despite the platform permitting users as young as 13 to access its content. This alleged misrepresentation is a central pillar of the legal challenge, suggesting a deliberate disconnect between advertised safety features and actual user protection mechanisms.

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Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones emphasized that the harm extends beyond the individuals depicted in the images. He stated that such content causes fear, distress, and anxiety in people who are unwillingly exposed to deepfake exploitation. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield added that this conduct erodes social norms regarding consent and privacy while trivializing sexual abuse and exploitation.

Corporate Defense and Global Scrutiny

SpaceX has previously defended its safety protocols in other legal contexts. Gabriela Castillo Madrid, an AI policy leader for SpaceX, maintained during a New York City Council hearing in October that the company had appropriate safeguards and strict controls in place around its AI products. However, the state lawsuits directly challenge these assertions, arguing that the technical reality contradicts the company's public statements regarding user safety.

The litigation adds to mounting pressure on Elon Musk's company, which faces multiple Grok and X-related lawsuits and government investigations worldwide. Authorities in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, France, and California have all launched probes into the company's practices. The Center for Internet Technology Addiction is currently tracking private-sector lawsuits filed against SpaceX in the United States concerning these issues.

Legal Remedies and Next Steps

Both Virginia and Oregon are seeking injunctions to force SpaceX to implement stricter guardrails for its AI systems. The complaints demand civil penalties, disgorgement of profits, and payment of legal costs. Virginia is additionally seeking restitution for consumers affected by the alleged violations of consumer protection laws. These remedies aim to hold the company financially accountable for the alleged failures in content moderation.

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In previous legal proceedings, when the city of Baltimore sued xAI, which is now owned and operated by SpaceX, the company invoked Section 230 of the Communications Decree Act as a defense. SpaceX argued it was not liable for unwanted images created on its platform by third parties. The current state lawsuits seek to bypass this federal shield by focusing on the company's alleged failure to maintain safe platforms and its misrepresentation of safety features to consumers.