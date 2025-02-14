SpaceX Completes Engine Tests for Starship's Eighth Launch

SpaceX is preparing for Starship's eighth integrated test flight (IFT-8) with static engine tests completed for both the Super Heavy booster and the 'Ship' second stage. The company aims for a launch as early as the end of February, pending FAA approval.

SpaceX is gearing up for its eighth Starship launch, meticulously conducting preflight shakedowns for both the megarocket's first stage, known as the Super Heavy booster, and its second stage, simply called 'Ship.' This flurry of activity is taking place at SpaceX's Starship manufacturing and test facilities in Starbase, Texas. The company recently completed static test fires on both vehicles slated for Starship's next integrated test flight (IFT-8).

All 33 Raptor engines of SpaceX's 233-foot (71-meter) Super Heavy booster roared to life last weekend, simulating a launch sequence. SpaceX proudly announced, 'Full duration static fire test of Super Heavy.' Then, on Tuesday evening (Feb. 11), SpaceX executed the engine test for the soon-to-launch Starship 'Ship.' Ship's test stand is positioned a couple of miles away from Super Heavy's test site, near Starbase's launch facilities. Ship's test lasted longer than Super Heavy's and involved a more dynamic range of thrusts, as SpaceX explained on Wednesday (Feb. 12), with the engines cycling through various power levels to 'recreate different conditions seen within the propulsion system during flight.' According to SpaceX's Wednesday post, Tuesday's test fire incorporated new hardware. Soon, 'Ship' will be rolled to the launchpad where its Super Heavy partner awaits, and the two will be stacked for flight. Mated together, the Super Heavy/Starship stack reaches a staggering 403 feet (123 meters) tall, with 'Ship' alone standing taller than the Statue of Liberty. Starship's last test flight, IFT-7, launched on Jan. 16, with mixed results. Previous flights have seen successful splashdowns of 'Ship' at sea, as well as picture-perfect returns of Super Heavy boosters back to the Starbase pad. There have even been mid-air catches of the Super Heavy booster, thanks to the launch tower's 'chopstick arms.' IFT-7 did see the vehicle breaking up in explosive pieces as it disintegrated in the atmosphere. No doubt, SpaceX is hoping for a different outcome with IFT-8. IFT-8 could launch as early as the end of February, but this is contingent on several factors, including the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granting SpaceX the necessary launch license. This will mark the second Starship launch of 2025, placing SpaceX slightly behind a steady pace for the program. Still, these are test flights for the gargantuan rocket; its path to operational missions is one of increasing scrutiny as mission dates in need of Starship's capabilities gradually near. NASA, for example, is eagerly awaiting Starship's capabilities for its lunar exploration endeavors.





