SpaceX buys AI coding startup Cursor for $60 billion in race for an edge over Anthropic and OpenAI

SpaceX will move forward with its $60 billion acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Cursor as Elon Musk’s space exploration and AI company seeks a competitive edge against rivals Anthropic and OpenAI after its Wall Street debut last week.

FILE - SpaceX's mega rocket Starship prepares for a test flight from Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, Monday, Nov. 18, 2024. will move forward with its $60 billion acquisition of artificial intelligence startup Cursor as Elon Musk 's space exploration and AI company seeks a competitive edge against rivals Anthropic and OpenAI after itsIn a regulatory filing Tuesday, SpaceX said that Cursor will become a wholly owned subsidiary when the deal closes in the third quarter.

Cursor, made by San Francisco startup Anysphere, is a popular AI coding assistant. What SpaceX has described as Cursor's wide “distribution to expert software engineers” is likely part of what made it attractive to Musk's company, giving it access to a new customer base. When it first announced the potential acquisition, Cursor said the partnership with SpaceX subsidiary xAI would enable it to build future AI products using xAI's massive AI data center complex Colossus, based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Cursor competes with other coding tools like Anthropic's Claude Code and OpenAI's Codex but also has relied heavily on partnerships with those larger AI research companies for the foundations of its technology. It was Cursor’s Composer, combined with Anthropic’s Claude Sonnet, that a prominent AI researcher was playing with for weekend projects when he coined the phrase “vibe coding" in early 2025. SpaceX became a public company on Friday in what is largely considered a successful debut.

Shares of the company have jumped since Friday, and are up 9% before the opening bell Tuesday. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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