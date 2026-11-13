SpaceX Targets Historic Starship Double Recovery in Launch Window Opening at 5:45 PM ET

spaceX is launching Starship Flight 15 in an unprecedented attempt to caTch both the Super Heavy booster and the upper-stage spacecraft with launch tower arms, marking a major step toward fully reusable orbital rockets.

SpaceX is preparing to execute a historic aerospace milestone by attempting to recover both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage intact during its fifteenth test flight. The mission launch window opens at 5:45 PM ET on Friday and remains active until 7:00 PM ET, marking a critical juncture for the company's long-term ambitions. This unprecedented maneuver aims to demonstrate full vehicle reusability, a capability industry experts describe as the holy grail of rocketry.

By successfully capturing both stages with the mechanical arms known as chopsticks at the Starbase facility in South Texas, SpaceX intends to drastically reduce turnaround times between flights. This operational leap is designed to lower the cost of space access significantly by enabling rapid reuse of multimillion-dollar hardware. Success in this double recovery would validate a new paradigm in launch economics that eliminates the need to discard rocket parts after single uses.

Also read How many SpaceX Starship rocket tests have failed?

The operational timeline for this complex mission spans approximately twenty-two hours, beginning with liftoff and separation of the Super Heavy booster. The booster is expected to execute a precision landing back at the launch tower roughly six and a half minutes into the flight. While this booster recovery has been achieved in previous tests, Flight 15 introduces the newer V3 configuration, which adds fresh variables to an already challenging procedure.

Following separation, the Starship spacecraft will ignite its engines to achieve Earth orbit, a feat requiring velocities exceeding seventeen thousand miles per hour. The vehicle will deploy twenty-six Starlink V3 satellites, continuing the expansion of the global internet constellation. This deployment marks the second time these specific satellites have been launched, following a successful mission in September that set the stage for this extended orbital test.

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The spacecraft will remain in orbit for nearly a full day, completing approximately fourteen laps around the planet. Mission controllers will monitor system performance and prepare for the return journey, having the authority to order a splashdown or self-destruct if anomalies arise. This extended duration allows for comprehensive data collection on the vehicle's stability and system performance during prolonged orbital travel.

The return of the Starship spacecraft presents significant safety and engineering hurdles as it reenters Earth's atmosphere. Temperatures will surpass two thousand degrees Fahrenheit due to compression heating and plasma buildup, creating a violent wave of thermal stress. Unlike previous missions targeting ocean splashdowns, this flight path requires the vehicle to cross over landmasses, specifically northern Mexico and southern Texas.

To mitigate risks to populated areas, SpaceX has programmed the vehicle to use aerodynamic flaps for steering, aiming to keep the trajectory over sparsely populated regions. The Federal Aviation Administration requires proof of less than one in a million chance of casualty, a standard SpaceX met for earlier launches despite debris incidents. The agency confirmed that all activities during previous tests remained within licensed parameters, providing a regulatory backdrop for this high-stakes attempt.

The final phase involves a bellyflop maneuver followed by a powered descent to land vertically within the grasp of the launch tower's mechanical arms. This technique avoids the need for heavy landing gear, which adds weight and complexity, though it demands extreme precision. Experts note that guiding such a large vehicle through the atmosphere over inhabited zones increases the stakes compared to traditional water landings.

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A successful double recovery would mark a breakthrough comparable to the early successes of Falcon Nine boosters, potentially accelerating the development of fully reusable launch systems. Industry analysts suggest that positive results could lead to reliable, rapid-reuse capabilities within two to three years. This advancement supports broader goals including NASA's Artemis program for lunar exploration and long-term ambitions for multiplanetary life.

The decision to proceed with orbital insertion follows recent technical challenges during prior tests. During the fourteenth test flight, an engine failure prompted internal debate among mission control regarding whether to continue toward orbit or abort. Ultimately, leadership decided to proceed, citing approved flight criteria and the vehicle's redundant design. Federal Aviation Administration officials confirmed that all activities remained within licensed parameters, despite the anomaly.

SpaceX has long made clear that recapturing and reflying the entire Starship vehicle is imperative to achieve some of the company's most audacious goals. The company intends for the gargantuan rocket to tackle a wide range of lofty, extraterrestrial projects, such as helping NASA establish a permanent human presence on the moon. This mission serves as a crucial indicator of whether these ambitious visions can be realized practically or if further technical hurdles remain insurmountable.