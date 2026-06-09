Solar storms that disrupt GPS signals could cost Georgia’s peanut industry millions of dollars, according to a new University of Georgia study.

ATLANTA, Ga. — Solar storms that disrupt GPS signals could cost Georgia’s peanut industry millions of dollars, according to a new University of Georgia study examining how precision technology has become critical to planting and harvesting one of the state’s top crops.

Mason Roberts, a south Georgia farmer, says he’s wary of RTK GPS, a correction signal that can guide equipment to within about an inch. The technology helps farmers plant straight rows and later return to those same lines at harvest. Peanuts grow underground, so harvest depends on a digger running back down the exact rows planted months earlier. If the guidance line drifts, peanuts can be left behind in the soil.

The disruptions can start far beyond the farm with solar flares, violent bursts of energy from the sun. When those events affect Earth’s upper atmosphere, they can make GPS less reliable. That can force farmers into a difficult decision during planting season: stop and risk planting too late, or keep going and risk paying for it later at harvest.

The UGA research, led by precision agriculture researcher Dr. Wes Porter, examined how valuable it would be for farmers to know whether a GPS outage will last minutes or days.

“Do we wait for our GPS to get back up and running? And what is the trade-off cost, and how long we can wait? ” Porter said. Porter’s study estimated that a real-time GPS forecast— a heads-up on outage length — could protect $10 million to $20 million in Georgia peanut production.

Georgia grows roughly half the nation’s peanuts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“Keeping a GPS system that is working, keeping a GPS system that is accurate ensures that I’m here for the long run,” Roberts said. Researchers said forecasting GPS disruptions may become an increasingly important part of farm planning, alongside traditional weather forecasts, as solar activity and other signal disruptions continue to pose risks to precision agriculture. He was married a record 82 years.

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