Space Shuttle Endeavour Unveiled at California Science Center Expansion

The California Science Center officially opens the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, housing the space shuttle Endeavour in a vertical display for the first time.

On Friday, November 13, 2026, the California Science Center in Los Angeles officially dedicated the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, a monumental 200,000-square-foot expansion that serves as the permanent home for the space shuttle Endeavour. This multi-level gallery represents the world's only public display of an authentic space shuttle system, positioning Endeavour in its original vertical launch configuration. The exhibit towers 20 stories high, dominating the new facility and offering visitors an immersive look at aerospace history that has been years in the making.

Endeavour Takes Vertical Launch Position

Space shuttle Endeavour is now displayed in a vertical launch position, standing as the centerpiece of the new Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. This configuration allows the orbiter to tower 20 stories tall, providing a scale and perspective that was impossible in its previous horizontal display. Museum officials have confirmed that this installation is unique globally, as it is the only location where an authentic space shuttle system is exhibited in this dramatic upright stance.

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The shuttle is housed within the Kent Kresa Space Gallery, which features three distinct thematic areas focusing on humans in space, robots in space, and Rocket Science. Visitors can explore these exhibits alongside Endeavour, with artifacts on loan from the Smithsonian Institution enhancing the educational value of the display. These items include flown capsules from NASA missions, adding historical depth to the technological marvel of the space shuttle itself.

Legislators Celebrate Inspiration for Future Generations

Dozens of astronauts gathered under the space shuttle for the dedication ceremony, including the crew of Endeavour's final mission and its commander, U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly. Kelly praised the orbiter, describing Endeavour as the greatest spaceship that ever was, highlighting its legacy in human spaceflight. His presence underscored the deep connection between the mission commanders and the ongoing mission of public science education.

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U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla also addressed the crowd, reflecting on the significance of the opening for local youth. Having grown up in Pacoima in the San Fernando Valley, Padilla emphasized the center's role in inspiring thousands of children who will visit the new facility. He expressed confidence that the exhibits would motivate students to pursue careers as future scientists, engineers, and astronauts, directly linking the display to the next generation of explorers.

New Aviation Exhibits and Interactive Technology

Beyond the space shuttle, the expansion includes the Korean Air Aviation Gallery, which features the front 70 feet of a real Boeing 747-400 built for the airline in 1993. Walter Cho, chairman of Korean Air, celebrated the installation of the first aircraft in this new gallery during the opening events. Visitors can walk through this section and experience a five-minute video flight simulation from Los Angeles to Seoul, blending historical aircraft with modern interactive technology.

The Kent Kresa Space Gallery also offers hands-on experiences, such as programming the path of a miniature rover on Mars. Guests can build their own robotic spacecraft for a simulated mission, engaging directly with the engineering principles that drive space exploration. These interactive elements are designed to complement the static displays, ensuring that visitors of all ages can connect with the science behind the artifacts.

Visitor Information and Admission Details

The California Science Center maintains free general admission for all guests, ensuring accessibility to these world-class exhibits. The Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center is also free to visit, although a $4 online reservation service fee applies for non-members who wish to secure a timed entry slot. This fee helps manage the high demand expected for the new attraction, while members of the museum can enter without this additional charge.

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The facility is located at 700 Exposition Park Drive, easily identifiable by the shiny silver building of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center. Visitors will enter through the second floor of the California Science Center, to the right of the escalators if facing forward and across from the Ecosystems exhibit. Once inside, there is no time limit on how long guests may explore the galleries, allowing for a thorough review of the displays.

Operating hours for the center are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, except for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's Day. Restrooms are available on every level of the Samuel Oschin Air and Space Center, and a food court is located on the first floor of the California Science Center for visitor convenience. Parking is available for cars and school buses at a cost of $20 until 5 p.m. and $24 after 5 p.m. Larger vehicles, including charter buses, limousines, and RVs, are charged $42 for parking.

The exhibit design encourages a comprehensive tour before visitors rush to see Endeavour. After exploring the initial galleries, guests can take a glass elevator up the side of the space shuttle to view the gallery and the orbiter from a glass-floor platform. The experience concludes with a pair of silver slides that descend 45 feet, representing the shuttle's descent and landing. Guests exit through a gift shop near the entrance, which features the Explorastore, providing a final opportunity to engage with the themes of the museum.